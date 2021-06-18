Cody announced the news on his Instagram with the following caption:

Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Issues Statement Following Prison Release

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was recently released from the Monmouth County Correctional Institution having been inside since July of 2020. She released the following state[...] Jun 18 - WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was recently released from the Monmouth County Correctional Institution having been inside since July of 2020. She released the following state[...]

The Reason Why WWE NXT Ring Entrances Are Now Shorter

In recent months you may have noticed WWE NXT ring entrances on the weekly broadcast on USA Network have been cut short. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newslett[...] Jun 18 - In recent months you may have noticed WWE NXT ring entrances on the weekly broadcast on USA Network have been cut short. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newslett[...]

Update On Brock Lesnar's Status With WWE

Brock Lesnar has been off WWE television for a while now and fans are heavily speculating that he will be back in time for SummerSlam with some sources suggesting WWE are planning Lesnar vs. WWE Champ[...] Jun 18 - Brock Lesnar has been off WWE television for a while now and fans are heavily speculating that he will be back in time for SummerSlam with some sources suggesting WWE are planning Lesnar vs. WWE Champ[...]

Cody and Brandi Rhodes Announce The Birth Of Their Daughter

Cody and Brandi Rhodes have announced the bird of their first daughter who has been named Liberty Iris Runnels. Cody announced the news on his Instagram with the following caption: "6lbs 12oz &ndash[...] Jun 18 - Cody and Brandi Rhodes have announced the bird of their first daughter who has been named Liberty Iris Runnels. Cody announced the news on his Instagram with the following caption: "6lbs 12oz &ndash[...]

Hell In A Cell Match To Take Place On Friday's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced Rey Mysterio has challenged Roman Reigns to a Hell In A Cell match on tomorrow night's SmackDown on FOX. Mysterio is out for retribution against Universal Champion Roman Reign[...] Jun 17 - WWE has announced Rey Mysterio has challenged Roman Reigns to a Hell In A Cell match on tomorrow night's SmackDown on FOX. Mysterio is out for retribution against Universal Champion Roman Reign[...]

Why WWE SummerSlam Is Being Hosted In Las Vegas

SummerSlam 2021 is coming to Las Vegas, and WWE President Nick Khan has explained why the company chose Las Vegas in a new interview on Las Vegas’ FOX 5. "We know how bad the pandemic hit Las V[...] Jun 17 - SummerSlam 2021 is coming to Las Vegas, and WWE President Nick Khan has explained why the company chose Las Vegas in a new interview on Las Vegas’ FOX 5. "We know how bad the pandemic hit Las V[...]

Vince McMahon Is Very High On Reginald

Vince McMahon is reportedly very high on WWE Superstar Reginald. Fightful Select reports McMahon enjoys Reginald because of his presentation, delivery, and skill set in the ring. Reginald is reported[...] Jun 17 - Vince McMahon is reportedly very high on WWE Superstar Reginald. Fightful Select reports McMahon enjoys Reginald because of his presentation, delivery, and skill set in the ring. Reginald is reported[...]

MJF Has Launched His Own Cryptocurrency

AEW star MJF has launched his own cryptocurrency! On Twitter, MJF claimed Bitcoin and Doge are "garbage" and explained how his currency will work. INTRODUCING THE $MJF COIN Just in case you’v[...] Jun 17 - AEW star MJF has launched his own cryptocurrency! On Twitter, MJF claimed Bitcoin and Doge are "garbage" and explained how his currency will work. INTRODUCING THE $MJF COIN Just in case you’v[...]

Some Former WWE Superstars Are Asking To Forego Contractual Non-Compete Clauses

Fightful Select is reporting that multiple recently released WWE Superstars have asked for their non-compete clauses to be nixed or cut down. Release WWE talent are generally subjected to a 90-day no[...] Jun 17 - Fightful Select is reporting that multiple recently released WWE Superstars have asked for their non-compete clauses to be nixed or cut down. Release WWE talent are generally subjected to a 90-day no[...]

Mickie James Speaks Out On Her Recent WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet. Check out the highlights below: On her new role with the NWA: “It’s a really cool space. Obviously, it mea[...] Jun 17 - Former WWE Superstar Mickie James was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet. Check out the highlights below: On her new role with the NWA: “It’s a really cool space. Obviously, it mea[...]

Big Update On WWE Introducing New Sets For RAW and SmackDown

It was reported recently that both RAW and SmackDown will receive new sets and stages when the company returns to the road in July. During an interview with Below The Line, WWE’s Lead Productio[...] Jun 17 - It was reported recently that both RAW and SmackDown will receive new sets and stages when the company returns to the road in July. During an interview with Below The Line, WWE’s Lead Productio[...]

WWE Considering More ‘Themed’ Live Shows

WWE is set to return to live touring in July and it appears they have some big plans to freshen up their weekly broadcasts. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the company is co[...] Jun 17 - WWE is set to return to live touring in July and it appears they have some big plans to freshen up their weekly broadcasts. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the company is co[...]

PHOTO: What A WWE Ring Looks Like Deconstructed

Ever wondered what a WWE ring looks like deconstructed? Here you go... [...] Jun 17 - Ever wondered what a WWE ring looks like deconstructed? Here you go... [...]

Roman Reigns Tells The Rock and John Cena To Stay In Hollywood

During an interview with ESPN’s SportsNation, Roman Reigns talked about possible matches with The Rock and John Cena, telling them to both ‘stay on set’ with their Hollywood careers.[...] Jun 17 - During an interview with ESPN’s SportsNation, Roman Reigns talked about possible matches with The Rock and John Cena, telling them to both ‘stay on set’ with their Hollywood careers.[...]

Chyna Documentary Broadcasting On Vice TV Tonight

Vice TV’s documentary on the late Joanie “Chyna” Laurer airs tonight at 9PM ET. The documentary is a two-hour episode is directed by Marah Strauch, titled, "VICE VERSA: Chyna" and w[...] Jun 17 - Vice TV’s documentary on the late Joanie “Chyna” Laurer airs tonight at 9PM ET. The documentary is a two-hour episode is directed by Marah Strauch, titled, "VICE VERSA: Chyna" and w[...]

News On AEW Talent Having Drug Testing In Their Contract

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed drug testing for AEW stars. Meltzer noted he hasn't heard of anybody in the company being tested. “They have in the con[...] Jun 17 - On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed drug testing for AEW stars. Meltzer noted he hasn't heard of anybody in the company being tested. “They have in the con[...]

AEW Teasing The Introduction Of A New Title Belt Soon?

AEW could be about to debut a new title belt. On the company's official Twitter account they have posted a close-up-close shot of what appears to be a new title belt. They captioned the photos with e[...] Jun 17 - AEW could be about to debut a new title belt. On the company's official Twitter account they have posted a close-up-close shot of what appears to be a new title belt. They captioned the photos with e[...]

Stephanie McMahon Guarantees A lot Of Surprises For WWE SummerSlam

Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by Yahoo.com to discuss WWE returning to live touring from July. She was also asked about a possible return to the ring: "Ever since Ronda Rousey broke my [...] Jun 17 - Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by Yahoo.com to discuss WWE returning to live touring from July. She was also asked about a possible return to the ring: "Ever since Ronda Rousey broke my [...]

Tyson Kidd Has Been Trying To Get Davey Boy Smith Jr Back On WWE Television For A While

It was reportedly over the last few months that Davey Boy Smith Jr has been in talks to return to WWE with speculation suggesting he could end up on the NXT brand, but recently his status with the com[...] Jun 17 - It was reportedly over the last few months that Davey Boy Smith Jr has been in talks to return to WWE with speculation suggesting he could end up on the NXT brand, but recently his status with the com[...]

Tony Khan Discusses Plans For AEW Rampage

AEW President Tony Khan talked about the company’s upcoming plans for Rampage which debuts on Friday nights in August. His comments were made during a media event in New York City. On Rampage: [...] Jun 17 - AEW President Tony Khan talked about the company’s upcoming plans for Rampage which debuts on Friday nights in August. His comments were made during a media event in New York City. On Rampage: [...]

WWE NXT Viewership For Samoa Joe's Big Return

The viewership for the June 15 episode of NXT, featuring the return of Samoa Joe has been released. The episode featured all the fallout from Sunday's NXT TakeOver: In Your House drawing an average o[...] Jun 16 - The viewership for the June 15 episode of NXT, featuring the return of Samoa Joe has been released. The episode featured all the fallout from Sunday's NXT TakeOver: In Your House drawing an average o[...]

Jon Moxley Discusses The Idea Of His Daughter Potentially Entering Pro Wrestling

AEW superstar Jon Moxley was the stand-in host on his wife, Renee Paquette’s, Oral Sessions podcast just two after they both announced the birth of their baby girl. During the show, Moxley disc[...] Jun 16 - AEW superstar Jon Moxley was the stand-in host on his wife, Renee Paquette’s, Oral Sessions podcast just two after they both announced the birth of their baby girl. During the show, Moxley disc[...]

Vince McMahon, Triple H & More Are Being Sued For ‘Fraud’

A WWE shareholder has sued chairman Vince McMahon and other members of its executive board in Delaware, claiming company bosses sold more than $300 million worth of stock at inflated prices. They hav[...] Jun 16 - A WWE shareholder has sued chairman Vince McMahon and other members of its executive board in Delaware, claiming company bosses sold more than $300 million worth of stock at inflated prices. They hav[...]

WWE Applies For A Number Of New Trademarks

WWE recently filed trademarks for Jacy Jane, Andre Chase, Nakita, Josh Briggs, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed. The trademarks are for, “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhi[...] Jun 16 - WWE recently filed trademarks for Jacy Jane, Andre Chase, Nakita, Josh Briggs, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed. The trademarks are for, “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhi[...]