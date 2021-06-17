Why WWE SummerSlam Is Being Hosted In Las Vegas

SummerSlam 2021 is coming to Las Vegas, and WWE President Nick Khan has explained why the company chose Las Vegas in a new interview on Las Vegas’ FOX 5.

"We know how bad the pandemic hit Las Vegas and the economy there," Khan said

"One of the thoughts we had was to have one of our signature events, SummerSlam, at Allegiant. I don’t believe there have been full fans there yet. We thought a big sell out crowd in Vegas to help stimulate the economy would be the right thing to do with the city."

SummerSam takes place on August 21st from Allegiant Stadium.