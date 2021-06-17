Some Former WWE Superstars Are Asking To Forego Contractual Non-Compete Clauses

Fightful Select is reporting that multiple recently released WWE Superstars have asked for their non-compete clauses to be nixed or cut down.

Release WWE talent are generally subjected to a 90-day non-compete clause, although NXT wrestlers only have to sit out for 30 days.

The company is reportedly open to the idea, with talent having to get approval from John Laurinaitis. The report notes they have been more open to this than in past years although it isn't clear if they would still be paid for this period if they forego the clause.