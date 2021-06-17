Chyna Documentary Broadcasting On Vice TV Tonight

Watch the trailer for the documentary below.

It should be noted this isn't a Dark Side of the Ring episode although there will be episodes from the series leading into the Chyna documentary.

The documentary is a two-hour episode is directed by Marah Strauch, titled, "VICE VERSA: Chyna" and will look back of the life and career of the WWE Hall Of Famer who tragically died of an overdose back in 2016.

Vice TV’s documentary on the late Joanie “Chyna” Laurer airs tonight at 9PM ET.

WWE Considering More ‘Themed’ Live Shows

WWE is set to return to live touring in July and it appears they have some big plans to freshen up their weekly broadcasts. Insider source @WrestleVo[...] Jun 17 - WWE is set to return to live touring in July and it appears they have some big plans to freshen up their weekly broadcasts. Insider source @WrestleVo[...]

PHOTO: What A WWE Ring Looks Like Deconstructed

Ever wondered what a WWE ring looks like deconstructed? Here you go... [...] Jun 17 - Ever wondered what a WWE ring looks like deconstructed? Here you go... [...]

Roman Reigns Tells The Rock and John Cena To Stay In Hollywood

During an interview with ESPN’s SportsNation, Roman Reigns talked about possible matches with The Rock and John Cena, telling them to both &lsqu[...] Jun 17 - During an interview with ESPN’s SportsNation, Roman Reigns talked about possible matches with The Rock and John Cena, telling them to both &lsqu[...]

News On AEW Talent Having Drug Testing In Their Contract

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed drug testing for AEW stars. Meltzer noted he hasn't heard of anybody in the [...] Jun 17 - On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed drug testing for AEW stars. Meltzer noted he hasn't heard of anybody in the [...]

AEW Teasing The Introduction Of A New Title Belt Soon?

AEW could be about to debut a new title belt. On the company's official Twitter account they have posted a close-up-close shot of what appears to be [...] Jun 17 - AEW could be about to debut a new title belt. On the company's official Twitter account they have posted a close-up-close shot of what appears to be [...]

Stephanie McMahon Guarantees A lot Of Surprises For WWE SummerSlam

Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by Yahoo.com to discuss WWE returning to live touring from July. She was also asked about a possible retur[...] Jun 17 - Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by Yahoo.com to discuss WWE returning to live touring from July. She was also asked about a possible retur[...]

Tyson Kidd Has Been Trying To Get Davey Boy Smith Jr Back On WWE Television For A While

It was reportedly over the last few months that Davey Boy Smith Jr has been in talks to return to WWE with speculation suggesting he could end up on t[...] Jun 17 - It was reportedly over the last few months that Davey Boy Smith Jr has been in talks to return to WWE with speculation suggesting he could end up on t[...]

Tony Khan Discusses Plans For AEW Rampage

AEW President Tony Khan talked about the company’s upcoming plans for Rampage which debuts on Friday nights in August. His comments were made du[...] Jun 17 - AEW President Tony Khan talked about the company’s upcoming plans for Rampage which debuts on Friday nights in August. His comments were made du[...]

WWE NXT Viewership For Samoa Joe's Big Return

The viewership for the June 15 episode of NXT, featuring the return of Samoa Joe has been released. The episode featured all the fallout from Sunday'[...] Jun 16 - The viewership for the June 15 episode of NXT, featuring the return of Samoa Joe has been released. The episode featured all the fallout from Sunday'[...]

Jon Moxley Discusses The Idea Of His Daughter Potentially Entering Pro Wrestling

AEW superstar Jon Moxley was the stand-in host on his wife, Renee Paquette’s, Oral Sessions podcast just two after they both announced the birth[...] Jun 16 - AEW superstar Jon Moxley was the stand-in host on his wife, Renee Paquette’s, Oral Sessions podcast just two after they both announced the birth[...]

Vince McMahon, Triple H & More Are Being Sued For ‘Fraud’

A WWE shareholder has sued chairman Vince McMahon and other members of its executive board in Delaware, claiming company bosses sold more than $300 mi[...] Jun 16 - A WWE shareholder has sued chairman Vince McMahon and other members of its executive board in Delaware, claiming company bosses sold more than $300 mi[...]

WWE Applies For A Number Of New Trademarks

WWE recently filed trademarks for Jacy Jane, Andre Chase, Nakita, Josh Briggs, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed. The trademarks are for, “G &[...] Jun 16 - WWE recently filed trademarks for Jacy Jane, Andre Chase, Nakita, Josh Briggs, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed. The trademarks are for, “G &[...]

WWE King Of The Ring Tournament Returning?

During an appearance on today WWE The Bump, King Corbin brought discussed his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura and teased the idea of another King of the R[...] Jun 16 - During an appearance on today WWE The Bump, King Corbin brought discussed his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura and teased the idea of another King of the R[...]

WWE Nixed A Major Match Last Year

During the latest episode of The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, a fan asked Andrew Zarian if WWE has plans in place for “The Fiend” Bray W[...] Jun 16 - During the latest episode of The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, a fan asked Andrew Zarian if WWE has plans in place for “The Fiend” Bray W[...]

Mia Yim Slams Fans For Body Shaming Piper Niven

WWE Superstar Mia Yim has slammed some fans for body-shaming on social media. NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven made her debut on RAW last Monday and was [...] Jun 16 - WWE Superstar Mia Yim has slammed some fans for body-shaming on social media. NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven made her debut on RAW last Monday and was [...]

WWE Superfans Get Their Very Own Credit Card

WWE has announced that ‘Superfans‘ of WWE will get their very own credit card, courtesy of Credit One Bank. WWE® Superfans Get [...] Jun 16 - WWE has announced that ‘Superfans‘ of WWE will get their very own credit card, courtesy of Credit One Bank. WWE® Superfans Get [...]

New Match Revealed For Friday's WWE SmackDown

WWE announced a new match for Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX during Wednesday’s The Bump episode. It was revealed that Otis vs. Ang[...] Jun 16 - WWE announced a new match for Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX during Wednesday’s The Bump episode. It was revealed that Otis vs. Ang[...]

Former NJPW and MLW Employee Joins NXT Creative Team

WWE has a new member on NXT’s creative team. PWInsider is reporting that George Carrol Jr. was at this week’s NXT television taping, and [...] Jun 16 - WWE has a new member on NXT’s creative team. PWInsider is reporting that George Carrol Jr. was at this week’s NXT television taping, and [...]

Scott Hall On How Much Money He Currently Makes From nWo Merchandise

During an interview on Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, Scott Hall revealed that he still makes six figures on nWo merchandise sales. He said:[...] Jun 16 - During an interview on Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, Scott Hall revealed that he still makes six figures on nWo merchandise sales. He said:[...]

ACH Announces Retirement From The Ring

Independent wrestler and former NXT star (Jordan Myles) ACH announced today that he is retiring from the ring and stepping away from pro wrestling. Y[...] Jun 16 - Independent wrestler and former NXT star (Jordan Myles) ACH announced today that he is retiring from the ring and stepping away from pro wrestling. Y[...]

Tony Khan Announces AEW Is Coming To Arthur Ashe Stadium In New York City

AEW President Tony Khan announced on WFAN Sports Radio today that AEW is coming to NYC on, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 for an event at the USTA Arth[...] Jun 16 - AEW President Tony Khan announced on WFAN Sports Radio today that AEW is coming to NYC on, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 for an event at the USTA Arth[...]

LA Knight Attacks Ted DiBiase During Tonight's WWE NXT

During tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, LA Knight was officially crowned as the new Million Dollar Champion by Ted DiBiase. Knight told DiBiase how [...] Jun 15 - During tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, LA Knight was officially crowned as the new Million Dollar Champion by Ted DiBiase. Knight told DiBiase how [...]

Sheamus Reveals He's Had A Personal Item Stolen From WWE Thunderdome

We previously reported that police are trying to identify a person who got into the WWE Thunderdome and stole several items. At the time it wasn't ma[...] Jun 15 - We previously reported that police are trying to identify a person who got into the WWE Thunderdome and stole several items. At the time it wasn't ma[...]