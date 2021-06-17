News On AEW Talent Having Drug Testing In Their Contract

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed drug testing for AEW stars. Meltzer noted he hasn't heard of anybody in the company being tested.

“They have in the contracts that they can test for drugs, (but) as far as I know, nobody’s ever been tested for drugs. So, as far as I know, I don’t know if there is a policy, but I have never heard of anybody being tested. I could be wrong, but I have not heard.

“I have also never heard anyone complain that anyone’s got a problem. Other than there might be a neon sign here and there, and one person in particular named Brian Cage who people even write jokes about on their own show. So I guess if they write jokes about it I can mention his name since they freakin’ talk about him and needles and everything, but whatever. So as far as… I have never heard of anyone being tested there.”