Tyson Kidd Has Been Trying To Get Davey Boy Smith Jr Back On WWE Television For A While

It was reportedly over the last few months that Davey Boy Smith Jr has been in talks to return to WWE with speculation suggesting he could end up on the NXT brand, but recently his status with the company remains unknown.

Tyson Kidd spoke on That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, and noted he doesn’t know anything official regarding Smith’s returning to WWE but he has been trying to get him back in the company for a while:

"I don’t know anything officially," said Kidd.

"He’s been gone for a decade and I’ve been trying to get him back the entire time. I think Harry has changed a lot in the last 10 years and I think WWE has changed a lot in the last 10 years."

"Hopefully both will be happily surprised with how much the other has changed, and I hope it goes down. Hopefully the pandemic has forced Harry’s hand (laughing). That’s how I’m looking at it."