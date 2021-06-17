Tony Khan Discusses Plans For AEW Rampage

AEW President Tony Khan talked about the company’s upcoming plans for Rampage which debuts on Friday nights in August. His comments were made during a media event in New York City.

On Rampage:

“With Rampage, there’s going to be some weeks rampage will be live and there’ll be weeks where we plan to tape Rampage after Dynamite, including here at Arthur Ashe stadium, where we will be filming also after. We’ll do Dynamite live and we’ll also film Rampage. And in some of the markets where we have these amazing crowds, I think it’s okay.

We can take advantage of it and give them Dynamite and Rampage. There’s also going to be times where we’re going to do a lot of live Rampages. We’re going to have a live debut. We’re going to do some great live episodes. The Go Home will be live for All Out at the Sears Center, and also we’ll be live for the Go Home in St. Louis and it’ll be great. We’ll also be… so it’ll be Rampage. It’ll be really, really special for us. I think it will be, sometimes we’ll do it after Dynamite. We’ll do Dynamite, then we’ll do Rampage. Sometimes if Rampage is not live, then that’ll be one taping.

Before Dynamite, we used to tape Dark. That’s going to change. I’m going to tape Elevation before Dynamite now. So it’s going to be a shorter Elevation and I may add matches that I’ll explain where I’ll add them from. I’m going to procure a venue for use to tape Dark and other content that’ll be great. And I’m really looking forward to this. I think it’s going to be tremendous and it will be where we’ll shoot Dark and we’ll do tapings. And it’ll be, as it’s been, it’s been a developmental situation and it’ll continue to be developmental. And it’s been great doing it all under one roof, all at one taping. And there’s been advantages, but there’ll be some advantages now to doing it as its own taping and being able to give 100% attention to these and not having also to think about Dynamite and soon Rampage and Elevation also.”

On Dark and Elevation:

“It’s a developmental system in many ways for us. And it also gives us a chance for the stars to get some reps in and work with the young talent. But it’s not our bread and butter platform, frankly. AEW Dynamite and soon, Rampage will be the “A” shows, so to speak, in many ways. But look, if you love wrestling, what Elevation and Dark bring on Monday and Tuesday is a chance to see some of the best wrestlers in the world for free for everybody in the world, no matter where they are. And I think that’s pretty cool and I try to make it fun. So it will change the presentation, when we start going back on the road, particularly when we start… when Rampage begins. It’s going to change. And there’ll be weeks where it’s different. There’ll be more content in the live arena some weeks, maybe when Rampage is live and we’ll film more stuff. And there’s other weeks where I’m going to rely on the studios. But I have a plan for it and I try to be really organized and meticulous in the booking. As far as going forward and what we’re going to do with the live events, I think I’ve got it pretty well organized, but I’m glad you asked because nobody’s really asked much about it. And I think it’s going to be great in many ways. There’s a lot of pros.”