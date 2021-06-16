WWE will be hoping the return of Samoa Joe to NXT will help boost interest and numbers in the broadcast.

In terms of key demos, the 2-hour broadcast scored a 0.19 rating in the 18 to 49 demo, a slight drop from last week’s 0.20 rating.

The episode featured all the fallout from Sunday's NXT TakeOver: In Your House drawing an average of 695,000 viewers, which is up from the 669,000 that the show pulled in last week.

The viewership for the June 15 episode of NXT, featuring the return of Samoa Joe has been released.

WWE NXT Viewership For Samoa Joe's Big Return

Jon Moxley Discusses The Idea Of His Daughter Potentially Entering Pro Wrestling

AEW superstar Jon Moxley was the stand-in host on his wife, Renee Paquette’s, Oral Sessions podcast just two after they both announced the birth of their baby girl. During the show, Moxley disc[...] Jun 16 - AEW superstar Jon Moxley was the stand-in host on his wife, Renee Paquette’s, Oral Sessions podcast just two after they both announced the birth of their baby girl. During the show, Moxley disc[...]

Vince McMahon, Triple H & More Are Being Sued For ‘Fraud’

A WWE shareholder has sued chairman Vince McMahon and other members of its executive board in Delaware, claiming company bosses sold more than $300 million worth of stock at inflated prices. They hav[...] Jun 16 - A WWE shareholder has sued chairman Vince McMahon and other members of its executive board in Delaware, claiming company bosses sold more than $300 million worth of stock at inflated prices. They hav[...]

WWE Applies For A Number Of New Trademarks

WWE recently filed trademarks for Jacy Jane, Andre Chase, Nakita, Josh Briggs, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed. The trademarks are for, “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhi[...] Jun 16 - WWE recently filed trademarks for Jacy Jane, Andre Chase, Nakita, Josh Briggs, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed. The trademarks are for, “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhi[...]

WWE King Of The Ring Tournament Returning?

During an appearance on today WWE The Bump, King Corbin brought discussed his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura and teased the idea of another King of the Ring tournament. “I think everyone has had t[...] Jun 16 - During an appearance on today WWE The Bump, King Corbin brought discussed his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura and teased the idea of another King of the Ring tournament. “I think everyone has had t[...]

WWE Nixed A Major Match Last Year

During the latest episode of The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, a fan asked Andrew Zarian if WWE has plans in place for “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. “The Demon King” Finn Balor f[...] Jun 16 - During the latest episode of The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, a fan asked Andrew Zarian if WWE has plans in place for “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. “The Demon King” Finn Balor f[...]

Mia Yim Slams Fans For Body Shaming Piper Niven

WWE Superstar Mia Yim has slammed some fans for body-shaming on social media. NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven made her debut on RAW last Monday and was received with some negative comments concerning he[...] Jun 16 - WWE Superstar Mia Yim has slammed some fans for body-shaming on social media. NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven made her debut on RAW last Monday and was received with some negative comments concerning he[...]

WWE Superfans Get Their Very Own Credit Card

WWE has announced that ‘Superfans‘ of WWE will get their very own credit card, courtesy of Credit One Bank. WWE® Superfans Get Their Very Own Credit Card: The New WWE® Cham[...] Jun 16 - WWE has announced that ‘Superfans‘ of WWE will get their very own credit card, courtesy of Credit One Bank. WWE® Superfans Get Their Very Own Credit Card: The New WWE® Cham[...]

New Match Revealed For Friday's WWE SmackDown

WWE announced a new match for Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX during Wednesday’s The Bump episode. It was revealed that Otis vs. Angelo Dawkins will go one-on-one in a singles match.[...] Jun 16 - WWE announced a new match for Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX during Wednesday’s The Bump episode. It was revealed that Otis vs. Angelo Dawkins will go one-on-one in a singles match.[...]

Former NJPW and MLW Employee Joins NXT Creative Team

WWE has a new member on NXT’s creative team. PWInsider is reporting that George Carrol Jr. was at this week’s NXT television taping, and has been added to the writing team. Carrol Jr. has[...] Jun 16 - WWE has a new member on NXT’s creative team. PWInsider is reporting that George Carrol Jr. was at this week’s NXT television taping, and has been added to the writing team. Carrol Jr. has[...]

Scott Hall On How Much Money He Currently Makes From nWo Merchandise

During an interview on Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, Scott Hall revealed that he still makes six figures on nWo merchandise sales. He said: "I never had any money when I started up, and I [...] Jun 16 - During an interview on Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, Scott Hall revealed that he still makes six figures on nWo merchandise sales. He said: "I never had any money when I started up, and I [...]

ACH Announces Retirement From The Ring

Independent wrestler and former NXT star (Jordan Myles) ACH announced today that he is retiring from the ring and stepping away from pro wrestling. You may remember Myles was released from WWE follow[...] Jun 16 - Independent wrestler and former NXT star (Jordan Myles) ACH announced today that he is retiring from the ring and stepping away from pro wrestling. You may remember Myles was released from WWE follow[...]

Tony Khan Announces AEW Is Coming To Arthur Ashe Stadium In New York City

AEW President Tony Khan announced on WFAN Sports Radio today that AEW is coming to NYC on, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 for an event at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tickets go on sale July 16. [...] Jun 16 - AEW President Tony Khan announced on WFAN Sports Radio today that AEW is coming to NYC on, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 for an event at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tickets go on sale July 16. [...]

LA Knight Attacks Ted DiBiase During Tonight's WWE NXT

During tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, LA Knight was officially crowned as the new Million Dollar Champion by Ted DiBiase. Knight told DiBiase how much him presenting the title means to him as he w[...] Jun 15 - During tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, LA Knight was officially crowned as the new Million Dollar Champion by Ted DiBiase. Knight told DiBiase how much him presenting the title means to him as he w[...]

Sheamus Reveals He's Had A Personal Item Stolen From WWE Thunderdome

We previously reported that police are trying to identify a person who got into the WWE Thunderdome and stole several items. At the time it wasn't made clear what was taken, but now Sheamus has [...] Jun 15 - We previously reported that police are trying to identify a person who got into the WWE Thunderdome and stole several items. At the time it wasn't made clear what was taken, but now Sheamus has [...]

Samoa Joe Returns To WWE NXT, New Role Revealed

Samoa Joe is officially back with WWE on NXT TV! During tonight's NXT broadcast on USA Network, General Manger William Regal seemed as if he would step down from his position giving a heartfelt speec[...] Jun 15 - Samoa Joe is officially back with WWE on NXT TV! During tonight's NXT broadcast on USA Network, General Manger William Regal seemed as if he would step down from his position giving a heartfelt speec[...]

Vince McMahon Is Aware WWE Product Is 'Stale', Big Things Coming

Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, who has leaked some big news stories over the last year has revealed a "quality turnaround" is coming for WWE by the end of the year. &ldqu[...] Jun 15 - Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, who has leaked some big news stories over the last year has revealed a "quality turnaround" is coming for WWE by the end of the year. &ldqu[...]

AEW Reportedly ‘In The Red’ Financially Due To Video Game

All Elite Wrestling is reportedly "in the red" financially due to their large investment into their video games division, according to Forbes. "The $43.75 million AEW received from TNT last year made[...] Jun 15 - All Elite Wrestling is reportedly "in the red" financially due to their large investment into their video games division, according to Forbes. "The $43.75 million AEW received from TNT last year made[...]

Major Spoiler Revealed For Tonight's WWE NXT

A major spoiler has leaked ahead of tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network. PWInsider is reporting that Samoa Joe is backstage at the Performance Center for tonight’s show. It has speculated that Wi[...] Jun 15 - A major spoiler has leaked ahead of tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network. PWInsider is reporting that Samoa Joe is backstage at the Performance Center for tonight’s show. It has speculated that Wi[...]

Former TNA Announcer Don West Diagnosed With A Brain Lymphoma

Don West, former TNA announcer who now works for 560 KPQ Radio in Washington state issued the following statement concerning his health, revealing he has been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma. “[...] Jun 15 - Don West, former TNA announcer who now works for 560 KPQ Radio in Washington state issued the following statement concerning his health, revealing he has been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma. “[...]

Cody Rhodes Launching His Own Podcast, 'Everything But Wrestling Podcast'

Cody Rhodes has revealed that he will be launching a new podcast. "EXCITED to announce a little passion project I’m working on – ‘The Everything But Wrestling’ podcast,”[...] Jun 15 - Cody Rhodes has revealed that he will be launching a new podcast. "EXCITED to announce a little passion project I’m working on – ‘The Everything But Wrestling’ podcast,”[...]

NWA Powerrr Card For Tonight's Episode On FITE TV

NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight on FITE TV. Below is the final announced card for the show: - National Title Qualifier: JTG vs. El Rudo vs. Fred Rosser - Special Exhibition: Sa[...] Jun 15 - NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight on FITE TV. Below is the final announced card for the show: - National Title Qualifier: JTG vs. El Rudo vs. Fred Rosser - Special Exhibition: Sa[...]

Io Shirai Segment Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced an Io Shirai segment to tonight’s edition of NXT. Shirai will address the NXT Universe after making her return last week. Here is the WWE.com announcement on the segment: The[...] Jun 15 - WWE has announced an Io Shirai segment to tonight’s edition of NXT. Shirai will address the NXT Universe after making her return last week. Here is the WWE.com announcement on the segment: The[...]

Big Update On Moose’s New IMPACT Wrestling Contract

Moose has reportedly signed a new multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. It has recently been reported that Moose’s contract was set to expire this month, and there was some speculation tha[...] Jun 15 - Moose has reportedly signed a new multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. It has recently been reported that Moose’s contract was set to expire this month, and there was some speculation tha[...]