Vince McMahon, Triple H & More Are Being Sued For ‘Fraud’

A WWE shareholder has sued chairman Vince McMahon and other members of its executive board in Delaware, claiming company bosses sold more than $300 million worth of stock at inflated prices.

They have reportedly been accused of not disclosing how their Middle Eastern TV deals were falling apart. The McMahons, Triple H, former WWE Co-Presidents George A. Barrios and Michelle D. Wilson, and more are named in the suit.

The board reportedly told investors a new agreement with Riyadh’s Orvit Showcase Network was imminent, except it wasn't and OSN left sports broadcasting, and the suit claims WWE knew all along what was going on and sold stock at inflated prices.

WWE recently settled a lawsuit regarding its relationship with Saudi Arabia back in November 2020 for $39 million.

Click here to read more.