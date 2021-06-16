Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment“

WWE recently filed trademarks for Jacy Jane, Andre Chase, Nakita, Josh Briggs, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed. The trademarks are for,

WWE Applies For A Number Of New Trademarks

WWE King Of The Ring Tournament Returning?

WWE Nixed A Major Match Last Year

Mia Yim Slams Fans For Body Shaming Piper Niven

WWE Superfans Get Their Very Own Credit Card

New Match Revealed For Friday's WWE SmackDown

Former NJPW and MLW Employee Joins NXT Creative Team

Scott Hall On How Much Money He Currently Makes From nWo Merchandise

ACH Announces Retirement From The Ring

Tony Khan Announces AEW Is Coming To Arthur Ashe Stadium In New York City

LA Knight Attacks Ted DiBiase During Tonight's WWE NXT

Sheamus Reveals He's Had A Personal Item Stolen From WWE Thunderdome

Samoa Joe Returns To WWE NXT, New Role Revealed

Vince McMahon Is Aware WWE Product Is 'Stale', Big Things Coming

AEW Reportedly ‘In The Red’ Financially Due To Video Game

Major Spoiler Revealed For Tonight's WWE NXT

Former TNA Announcer Don West Diagnosed With A Brain Lymphoma

Cody Rhodes Launching His Own Podcast, 'Everything But Wrestling Podcast'

NWA Powerrr Card For Tonight's Episode On FITE TV

Io Shirai Segment Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT

Big Update On Moose’s New IMPACT Wrestling Contract

The Name WWE Has Pitched For Piper Niven Revealed

WATCH: WWE 2K22 Behind-The-Scenes Entrance Animations

What Will Open and Close Tonight's WWE NXT On USA Network?

