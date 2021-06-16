WWE King Of The Ring Tournament Returning?

During an appearance on today WWE The Bump, King Corbin brought discussed his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura and teased the idea of another King of the Ring tournament.

“I think everyone has had their eye on it, just like they do with a Championship title. They want an opportunity, a chance, and they want to earn it. That’s what the crown does to people. Then you have people who are cowards like Shinsuke who want to steal it. At least Xavier Woods wants to earn an opportunity to wear the crown. It’s important to him and his career. I’m happy to make it a disappointment and a regret in his long career, that he came up short in something he really wanted. A tournament is what’s necessary to wear the crown. If you want a shot, talk to somebody, cry to people, and get it set up. Xavier Woods, I would love to face him in the tournament. His dream will be cut short, but I’m happy to do it and defend it in the right circumstances.”

Adam Pearce then followed up on Twitter and said:

“I know that I have had many conversations with @BaronCorbinWWE on this very topic. Stay tuned.”