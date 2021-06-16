WWE Nixed A Major Match Last Year

During the latest episode of The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, a fan asked Andrew Zarian if WWE has plans in place for “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. “The Demon King” Finn Balor for SummerSlam 2021.

Zarian noted that WWE was actually planning to do this match in 2020, but they were forced to nix it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You may remember, The Fiend character picked up his first win in WWE by defeating Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2019.

Balor then moved over to the NXT roster.

