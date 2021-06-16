Mia Yim Slams Fans For Body Shaming Piper Niven
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 16, 2021
WWE Superstar Mia Yim has slammed some fans for body-shaming on social media.
NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven made her debut on RAW last Monday and was received with some negative comments concerning her weight on Twitter.
A number of talent came to her defense including, Mia Yim who tweeted, "The body shaming is disgusting. Y’all bold behind the screens. It costs nothing to be kind.”
Bronson Reed later responded, "This happens to me every time I’m on screen, don’t worry about the haters … they can stay hating, we keep shining."
Nash Carter then followed up, "Bet they can’t be a champion in the WWE and be able to put a dude through a wall. You’re the man."
https://wrestlr.me/68639/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jun 16
Jun 16 - WWE recently filed trademarks for Jacy Jane, Andre Chase, Nakita, Josh Briggs, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed. The trademarks are for, “G &[...]
Jun 16
Jun 16 - During an appearance on today WWE The Bump, King Corbin brought discussed his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura and teased the idea of another King of the R[...]
Jun 16 WWE Nixed A Major Match Last Year During the latest episode of The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, a fan asked Andrew Zarian if WWE has plans in place for “The Fiend” Bray W[...]
Jun 16 - During the latest episode of The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, a fan asked Andrew Zarian if WWE has plans in place for “The Fiend” Bray W[...]
Jun 16
Jun 16 - WWE Superstar Mia Yim has slammed some fans for body-shaming on social media. NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven made her debut on RAW last Monday and was [...]
Jun 16
Jun 16 - WWE has announced that ‘Superfans‘ of WWE will get their very own credit card, courtesy of Credit One Bank. WWE® Superfans Get [...]
Jun 16
Jun 16 - WWE announced a new match for Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX during Wednesday’s The Bump episode. It was revealed that Otis vs. Ang[...]
Jun 16
Jun 16 - WWE has a new member on NXT’s creative team. PWInsider is reporting that George Carrol Jr. was at this week’s NXT television taping, and [...]
Jun 16
Jun 16 - During an interview on Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, Scott Hall revealed that he still makes six figures on nWo merchandise sales. He said:[...]
Jun 16 ACH Announces Retirement From The Ring Independent wrestler and former NXT star (Jordan Myles) ACH announced today that he is retiring from the ring and stepping away from pro wrestling. Y[...]
Jun 16 - Independent wrestler and former NXT star (Jordan Myles) ACH announced today that he is retiring from the ring and stepping away from pro wrestling. Y[...]
Jun 16
Jun 16 - AEW President Tony Khan announced on WFAN Sports Radio today that AEW is coming to NYC on, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 for an event at the USTA Arth[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - During tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, LA Knight was officially crowned as the new Million Dollar Champion by Ted DiBiase. Knight told DiBiase how [...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - We previously reported that police are trying to identify a person who got into the WWE Thunderdome and stole several items. At the time it wasn't ma[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - Samoa Joe is officially back with WWE on NXT TV! During tonight's NXT broadcast on USA Network, General Manger William Regal seemed as if he would st[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, who has leaked some big news stories over the last year has revealed a "quality turnaround" is c[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - All Elite Wrestling is reportedly "in the red" financially due to their large investment into their video games division, according to Forbes. "The $[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - A major spoiler has leaked ahead of tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network. PWInsider is reporting that Samoa Joe is backstage at the Performance Center fo[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - Don West, former TNA announcer who now works for 560 KPQ Radio in Washington state issued the following statement concerning his health, revealing he [...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - Cody Rhodes has revealed that he will be launching a new podcast. "EXCITED to announce a little passion project I’m working on – ‘T[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight on FITE TV. Below is the final announced card for the show: - National Title Qualifier: JTG vs.[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - WWE has announced an Io Shirai segment to tonight’s edition of NXT. Shirai will address the NXT Universe after making her return last week. Her[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - Moose has reportedly signed a new multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. It has recently been reported that Moose’s contract was set to exp[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - Piper Niven made her WWE RAW debut last night but wasn’t given a ring name when debuted alongside Eva Marie. Sean Ross Sapp took to Twitter fol[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - A new WWE2K22 behind-the-scenes video has been released looking at various entrance animations. The development team revealed the game will feature a[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - The opening and closing segments for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT have been revealed According to PWInsider, the Tornado Tag Team Match featuri[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - Former WWE Superstar Renee Young (Renee Paquette) has welcomed her first child with husband AEW's Jon Moxley. Renee announced the news on Twitter, "B[...]