Mia Yim Slams Fans For Body Shaming Piper Niven

WWE Superstar Mia Yim has slammed some fans for body-shaming on social media.

NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven made her debut on RAW last Monday and was received with some negative comments concerning her weight on Twitter.

A number of talent came to her defense including, Mia Yim who tweeted, "The body shaming is disgusting. Y’all bold behind the screens. It costs nothing to be kind.”

Bronson Reed later responded, "This happens to me every time I’m on screen, don’t worry about the haters … they can stay hating, we keep shining."

Nash Carter then followed up, "Bet they can’t be a champion in the WWE and be able to put a dude through a wall. You’re the man."