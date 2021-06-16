Scott Hall On How Much Money He Currently Makes From nWo Merchandise

During an interview on Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, Scott Hall revealed that he still makes six figures on nWo merchandise sales.

He said:

"I never had any money when I started up, and I planned on going out with the same bank balance. Thank you Eric for the nWo because I’m probably gonna leave the house this weekend, and I’ve got three signings in the New York area. I’ll be darned that when we go to these appearances and praise God, there’s always a long line. I’m amazed I haven’t wrestled in forever and there’s always a line. But now, there are little kids that’ll come up to me with the nWo shirt throwing the Wolfpac up. It’s like, ‘You weren’t even born when this was happening.’ They’ll talk to you about the whole angle. Thank you to WWE Network for keeping us vital and all those guys in WWE merch for coming out with sweet merch……I’m making six figures just off of merch. Every once in a while, when you make an appearance, you get paid more. The funny part is, now that I hardly ever work for them or do anything, the payoffs are way better, it’s always first-class airfare, and they have a driver at the airport. When I was filling seats for them and traveling around the world, I couldn’t get shit. I was sitting in the back in the middle seat back when they had smoking seats. Four guys piling into a Ford Taurus that we paid for ourselves, staying in a motel because we’re paying for our hotels."