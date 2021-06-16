ACH Announces Retirement From The Ring

Independent wrestler and former NXT star (Jordan Myles) ACH announced today that he is retiring from the ring and stepping away from pro wrestling.

You may remember Myles was released from WWE following the controversy surrounding his NXT shirt design, which he believed was racist.

ACH posted a brief statement on his Instagram page today:

"No need for the dramatic or emotional word play. As of today I will officially step away from professional wrestling.

Thank you all for the support and love."

His last wrestling match took place on May 7 at the AAW Take No Prisoners event.