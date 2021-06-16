Tony Khan Announces AEW Is Coming To Arthur Ashe Stadium In New York City

. @TonyKhan just announced on @WFAN660 that @AEW is coming to NYC, Wednesday September 22nd to the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tickets on sale July 16. More details to follow https://t.co/qwxYj12w7h pic.twitter.com/maefWd4hvC

Arthur Ashe Stadium is a tennis stadium with a retractable roof at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City. It is the main stadium of the US Open tennis tournament, and the largest tennis stadium in the world, with a capacity of 23,771

AEW President Tony Khan announced on WFAN Sports Radio today that AEW is coming to NYC on, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 for an event at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium.

New Match Revealed For Friday's WWE SmackDown

WWE announced a new match for Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX during Wednesday’s The Bump episode. It was revealed that Otis vs. Angelo Dawkins will go one-on-one in a singles match.[...] Jun 16 - WWE announced a new match for Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX during Wednesday’s The Bump episode. It was revealed that Otis vs. Angelo Dawkins will go one-on-one in a singles match.[...]

Former NJPW and MLW Employee Joins NXT Creative Team

WWE has a new member on NXT’s creative team. PWInsider is reporting that George Carrol Jr. was at this week’s NXT television taping, and has been added to the writing team. Carrol Jr. has[...] Jun 16 - WWE has a new member on NXT’s creative team. PWInsider is reporting that George Carrol Jr. was at this week’s NXT television taping, and has been added to the writing team. Carrol Jr. has[...]

Scott Hall On How Much Money He Currently Makes From nWo Merchandise

During an interview on Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, Scott Hall revealed that he still makes six figures on nWo merchandise sales. He said: "I never had any money when I started up, and I [...] Jun 16 - During an interview on Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, Scott Hall revealed that he still makes six figures on nWo merchandise sales. He said: "I never had any money when I started up, and I [...]

ACH Announces Retirement From The Ring

Independent wrestler and former NXT star (Jordan Myles) ACH announced today that he is retiring from the ring and stepping away from pro wrestling. You may remember Myles was released from WWE follow[...] Jun 16 - Independent wrestler and former NXT star (Jordan Myles) ACH announced today that he is retiring from the ring and stepping away from pro wrestling. You may remember Myles was released from WWE follow[...]

LA Knight Attacks Ted DiBiase During Tonight's WWE NXT

During tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, LA Knight was officially crowned as the new Million Dollar Champion by Ted DiBiase. Knight told DiBiase how much him presenting the title means to him as he w[...] Jun 15 - During tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, LA Knight was officially crowned as the new Million Dollar Champion by Ted DiBiase. Knight told DiBiase how much him presenting the title means to him as he w[...]

Sheamus Reveals He's Had A Personal Item Stolen From WWE Thunderdome

We previously reported that police are trying to identify a person who got into the WWE Thunderdome and stole several items. At the time it wasn't made clear what was taken, but now Sheamus has [...] Jun 15 - We previously reported that police are trying to identify a person who got into the WWE Thunderdome and stole several items. At the time it wasn't made clear what was taken, but now Sheamus has [...]

Samoa Joe Returns To WWE NXT, New Role Revealed

Samoa Joe is officially back with WWE on NXT TV! During tonight's NXT broadcast on USA Network, General Manger William Regal seemed as if he would step down from his position giving a heartfelt speec[...] Jun 15 - Samoa Joe is officially back with WWE on NXT TV! During tonight's NXT broadcast on USA Network, General Manger William Regal seemed as if he would step down from his position giving a heartfelt speec[...]

Vince McMahon Is Aware WWE Product Is 'Stale', Big Things Coming

Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, who has leaked some big news stories over the last year has revealed a "quality turnaround" is coming for WWE by the end of the year. &ldqu[...] Jun 15 - Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, who has leaked some big news stories over the last year has revealed a "quality turnaround" is coming for WWE by the end of the year. &ldqu[...]

AEW Reportedly ‘In The Red’ Financially Due To Video Game

All Elite Wrestling is reportedly "in the red" financially due to their large investment into their video games division, according to Forbes. "The $43.75 million AEW received from TNT last year made[...] Jun 15 - All Elite Wrestling is reportedly "in the red" financially due to their large investment into their video games division, according to Forbes. "The $43.75 million AEW received from TNT last year made[...]

Major Spoiler Revealed For Tonight's WWE NXT

A major spoiler has leaked ahead of tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network. PWInsider is reporting that Samoa Joe is backstage at the Performance Center for tonight’s show. It has speculated that Wi[...] Jun 15 - A major spoiler has leaked ahead of tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network. PWInsider is reporting that Samoa Joe is backstage at the Performance Center for tonight’s show. It has speculated that Wi[...]

Former TNA Announcer Don West Diagnosed With A Brain Lymphoma

Don West, former TNA announcer who now works for 560 KPQ Radio in Washington state issued the following statement concerning his health, revealing he has been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma. “[...] Jun 15 - Don West, former TNA announcer who now works for 560 KPQ Radio in Washington state issued the following statement concerning his health, revealing he has been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma. “[...]

Cody Rhodes Launching His Own Podcast, 'Everything But Wrestling Podcast'

Cody Rhodes has revealed that he will be launching a new podcast. "EXCITED to announce a little passion project I’m working on – ‘The Everything But Wrestling’ podcast,”[...] Jun 15 - Cody Rhodes has revealed that he will be launching a new podcast. "EXCITED to announce a little passion project I’m working on – ‘The Everything But Wrestling’ podcast,”[...]

NWA Powerrr Card For Tonight's Episode On FITE TV

NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight on FITE TV. Below is the final announced card for the show: - National Title Qualifier: JTG vs. El Rudo vs. Fred Rosser - Special Exhibition: Sa[...] Jun 15 - NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight on FITE TV. Below is the final announced card for the show: - National Title Qualifier: JTG vs. El Rudo vs. Fred Rosser - Special Exhibition: Sa[...]

Io Shirai Segment Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced an Io Shirai segment to tonight’s edition of NXT. Shirai will address the NXT Universe after making her return last week. Here is the WWE.com announcement on the segment: The[...] Jun 15 - WWE has announced an Io Shirai segment to tonight’s edition of NXT. Shirai will address the NXT Universe after making her return last week. Here is the WWE.com announcement on the segment: The[...]

Big Update On Moose’s New IMPACT Wrestling Contract

Moose has reportedly signed a new multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. It has recently been reported that Moose’s contract was set to expire this month, and there was some speculation tha[...] Jun 15 - Moose has reportedly signed a new multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. It has recently been reported that Moose’s contract was set to expire this month, and there was some speculation tha[...]

The Name WWE Has Pitched For Piper Niven Revealed

Piper Niven made her WWE RAW debut last night but wasn’t given a ring name when debuted alongside Eva Marie. Sean Ross Sapp took to Twitter following Piper Niven’s match with Naomi to rev[...] Jun 15 - Piper Niven made her WWE RAW debut last night but wasn’t given a ring name when debuted alongside Eva Marie. Sean Ross Sapp took to Twitter following Piper Niven’s match with Naomi to rev[...]

WATCH: WWE 2K22 Behind-The-Scenes Entrance Animations

A new WWE2K22 behind-the-scenes video has been released looking at various entrance animations. The development team revealed the game will feature almost 5000 new animations: “We looked at th[...] Jun 15 - A new WWE2K22 behind-the-scenes video has been released looking at various entrance animations. The development team revealed the game will feature almost 5000 new animations: “We looked at th[...]

What Will Open and Close Tonight's WWE NXT On USA Network?

The opening and closing segments for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT have been revealed According to PWInsider, the Tornado Tag Team Match featuring Tommaso Ciamp and Timothy Thatcher against The [...] Jun 15 - The opening and closing segments for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT have been revealed According to PWInsider, the Tornado Tag Team Match featuring Tommaso Ciamp and Timothy Thatcher against The [...]

Former WWE Superstar Renee Young Welcomes First Child With AEW's Jon Moxley

Former WWE Superstar Renee Young (Renee Paquette) has welcomed her first child with husband AEW's Jon Moxley. Renee announced the news on Twitter, "Baby girl is officially here, so I’m checking[...] Jun 15 - Former WWE Superstar Renee Young (Renee Paquette) has welcomed her first child with husband AEW's Jon Moxley. Renee announced the news on Twitter, "Baby girl is officially here, so I’m checking[...]

Lana To "Spill The Tea" On WWE

Lana has announced that she is to "spill the tea" on WWE in a series of vlogs on her YouTube channel starting from next week. Speaking to her fans via her Instagram account Lana said the following: "[...] Jun 15 - Lana has announced that she is to "spill the tea" on WWE in a series of vlogs on her YouTube channel starting from next week. Speaking to her fans via her Instagram account Lana said the following: "[...]

The Rock Picks His "Most Important Match In WWE History"

Earlier today, the WWE on Fox's Twitter account asked their followers to comment on what they believe to be the most important match in WWE history. One of those followers just so happened to be one D[...] Jun 15 - Earlier today, the WWE on Fox's Twitter account asked their followers to comment on what they believe to be the most important match in WWE history. One of those followers just so happened to be one D[...]

Reason Why Jeff Hardy's Career Was On The Line On Raw

Fans were left confused after last night's episode of WWE Raw which saw Jeff Hardy put his career on the line in a match against Cedric Alexander without any build. Now, Steve Carrier from RingsideNew[...] Jun 15 - Fans were left confused after last night's episode of WWE Raw which saw Jeff Hardy put his career on the line in a match against Cedric Alexander without any build. Now, Steve Carrier from RingsideNew[...]

John Cena Confirms Return To WWE

In recent weeks it has been heavily speculated that F9 star John Cena would be making his return to WWE, with a match against Roman Reigns at Summerslam being the most likely option. Now, in an interv[...] Jun 15 - In recent weeks it has been heavily speculated that F9 star John Cena would be making his return to WWE, with a match against Roman Reigns at Summerslam being the most likely option. Now, in an interv[...]