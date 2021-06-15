LA Knight Attacks Ted DiBiase During Tonight's WWE NXT

During tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, LA Knight was officially crowned as the new Million Dollar Champion by Ted DiBiase.

Knight told DiBiase how much him presenting the title means to him as he was a big fan of the Million Dollar Man growing up. Knight said he would always wrestle as DiBiase in his backyard and had an action figure of him with the belt.

In a shocking twist, Knight then proceeded to attack DiBiase which led to Cameron Grimes running out to make the save, in what appears to be a face turn.