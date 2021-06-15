Samoa Joe Returns To WWE NXT, New Role Revealed

Samoa Joe is officially back with WWE on NXT TV!

During tonight's NXT broadcast on USA Network, General Manger William Regal seemed as if he would step down from his position giving a heartfelt speech about NXT's success.

NXT Champion Karrion Kross then confronted Regal along with Scarlett.

After Kross took some shots at the GM, Samoa Joe appeared and came down to the ring, where Regal offered him the chance to become General Manager of the brand.

Joe turned Regal down but said he would become the GM’s enforcer to make sure he gets the respect he deserves. Regal accepted as Joe told Kross and Scarlett to leave the ring.