Vince McMahon Is Aware WWE Product Is 'Stale', Big Things Coming
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 15, 2021
Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, who has leaked some big news stories over the last year has revealed a "quality turnaround" is coming for WWE by the end of the year.
“Hearing about a lot of exciting stuff on the WWE side of Pro Wrestling. Too early to post anything but honestly I am very hopeful we will see a quality turnaround by the end of the year. I hate being vague. I generally don’t post things like this but Im very hopeful right now.”
WrestlingNews.co is also reporting that a source has told them that Vince McMahon is aware that the product is stale and has been holding back on the big stuff until the return of live crowds and touring next month.
It has been rumored John Cena and The Rock will both be returning to WWE this year, with Cena likely returning in July when WWE returns to touring and The Rock later in the year to set up a feud with his real-life cousin Roman Reigns.
