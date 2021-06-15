AEW Reportedly ‘In The Red’ Financially Due To Video Game

All Elite Wrestling is reportedly "in the red" financially due to their large investment into their video games division, according to Forbes.

"The $43.75 million AEW received from TNT last year made up the largest share of its revenue, but that’s a rounding error compared to publicly traded WWE’s record $974 million in revenue in 2020. Still, AEW’s pay-per-view numbers and ticket sales are growing, and the new show will add to its coffers. Khan expects its wrestling division to be profitable this year, though an eight-figure investment in video game development will keep the company in the red for now."

In 2020, AEW announced they are working with Japanese developer Yuke’s on an as-yet-titled pro-wrestling game. In addition, AEW has announced two new titles for mobile platforms. AEW Elite General Manager and AEW Casino: Double or Nothing.