AEW Reportedly ‘In The Red’ Financially Due To Video Game
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 15, 2021
All Elite Wrestling is reportedly "in the red" financially due to their large investment into their video games division, according to
Forbes.
"The $43.75 million AEW received from TNT last year made up the largest share of its revenue, but that’s a rounding error compared to publicly traded WWE’s record $974 million in revenue in 2020. Still, AEW’s pay-per-view numbers and ticket sales are growing, and the new show will add to its coffers. Khan expects its wrestling division to be profitable this year, though an eight-figure investment in video game development will keep the company in the red for now."
In 2020, AEW announced they are working with Japanese developer Yuke’s on an as-yet-titled pro-wrestling game. In addition, AEW has announced two new titles for mobile platforms. AEW Elite General Manager and AEW Casino: Double or Nothing.
