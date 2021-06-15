Big Update On Moose’s New IMPACT Wrestling Contract
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 15, 2021
Moose has reportedly signed a new multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling.
It has recently been reported that Moose’s contract was set to expire this month, and there was some speculation that he may be signing a new one, and that now appears to be the case.
Fightful Select is reporting Moose has signed a two-year contract with the promotion which will run through until the summer of 2023.
His new deal is reported to be significantly better than his previous one with a major push planned from creative.
Moose has been with IMPACT since 2016.
