What Will Open and Close Tonight's WWE NXT On USA Network?

The William Regal segment with the NXT GM addressing the future of NXT will open tonight’s show. Regal will reportedly open the show with a promo.

According to PWInsider, the Tornado Tag Team Match featuring Tommaso Ciamp and Timothy Thatcher against The Grizzled Young Veterans is set to the main event tonight’s show.

The opening and closing segments for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT have been revealed

NWA Powerrr Card For Tonight's Episode On FITE TV

NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight on FITE TV. Below is the final announced card for the show: - National Title Qualifier: JTG vs. El Rudo vs. Fred Rosser - Special Exhibition: Sa[...] Jun 15 - NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight on FITE TV. Below is the final announced card for the show: - National Title Qualifier: JTG vs. El Rudo vs. Fred Rosser - Special Exhibition: Sa[...]

Io Shirai Segment Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced an Io Shirai segment to tonight’s edition of NXT. Shirai will address the NXT Universe after making her return last week. Here is the WWE.com announcement on the segment: The[...] Jun 15 - WWE has announced an Io Shirai segment to tonight’s edition of NXT. Shirai will address the NXT Universe after making her return last week. Here is the WWE.com announcement on the segment: The[...]

Big Update On Moose’s New IMPACT Wrestling Contract

Moose has reportedly signed a new multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. It has recently been reported that Moose’s contract was set to expire this month, and there was some speculation tha[...] Jun 15 - Moose has reportedly signed a new multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. It has recently been reported that Moose’s contract was set to expire this month, and there was some speculation tha[...]

The Name WWE Has Pitched For Piper Niven Revealed

Piper Niven made her WWE RAW debut last night but wasn’t given a ring name when debuted alongside Eva Marie. Sean Ross Sapp took to Twitter following Piper Niven’s match with Naomi to rev[...] Jun 15 - Piper Niven made her WWE RAW debut last night but wasn’t given a ring name when debuted alongside Eva Marie. Sean Ross Sapp took to Twitter following Piper Niven’s match with Naomi to rev[...]

WATCH: WWE 2K22 Behind-The-Scenes Entrance Animations

A new WWE2K22 behind-the-scenes video has been released looking at various entrance animations. The development team revealed the game will feature almost 5000 new animations: “We looked at th[...] Jun 15 - A new WWE2K22 behind-the-scenes video has been released looking at various entrance animations. The development team revealed the game will feature almost 5000 new animations: “We looked at th[...]

What Will Open and Close Tonight's WWE NXT On USA Network?

Former WWE Superstar Renee Young Welcomes First Child With AEW's Jon Moxley

Former WWE Superstar Renee Young (Renee Paquette) has welcomed her first child with husband AEW's Jon Moxley. Renee announced the news on Twitter, "Baby girl is officially here, so I’m checking[...] Jun 15 - Former WWE Superstar Renee Young (Renee Paquette) has welcomed her first child with husband AEW's Jon Moxley. Renee announced the news on Twitter, "Baby girl is officially here, so I’m checking[...]

Lana To "Spill The Tea" On WWE

Lana has announced that she is to "spill the tea" on WWE in a series of vlogs on her YouTube channel starting from next week. Speaking to her fans via her Instagram account Lana said the following: "[...] Jun 15 - Lana has announced that she is to "spill the tea" on WWE in a series of vlogs on her YouTube channel starting from next week. Speaking to her fans via her Instagram account Lana said the following: "[...]

The Rock Picks His "Most Important Match In WWE History"

Earlier today, the WWE on Fox's Twitter account asked their followers to comment on what they believe to be the most important match in WWE history. One of those followers just so happened to be one D[...] Jun 15 - Earlier today, the WWE on Fox's Twitter account asked their followers to comment on what they believe to be the most important match in WWE history. One of those followers just so happened to be one D[...]

Reason Why Jeff Hardy's Career Was On The Line On Raw

Fans were left confused after last night's episode of WWE Raw which saw Jeff Hardy put his career on the line in a match against Cedric Alexander without any build. Now, Steve Carrier from RingsideNew[...] Jun 15 - Fans were left confused after last night's episode of WWE Raw which saw Jeff Hardy put his career on the line in a match against Cedric Alexander without any build. Now, Steve Carrier from RingsideNew[...]

John Cena Confirms Return To WWE

In recent weeks it has been heavily speculated that F9 star John Cena would be making his return to WWE, with a match against Roman Reigns at Summerslam being the most likely option. Now, in an interv[...] Jun 15 - In recent weeks it has been heavily speculated that F9 star John Cena would be making his return to WWE, with a match against Roman Reigns at Summerslam being the most likely option. Now, in an interv[...]

Drew McIntyre & The Viking Raiders Defeat Bobby Lashley, A.J. Styles & Omos in Raw Main Event

In the main event of tonight's Raw, the team of Drew McIntyre & The Viking Raiders defeated Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles & Omos and the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after McIntyre del[...] Jun 14 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, the team of Drew McIntyre & The Viking Raiders defeated Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles & Omos and the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after McIntyre del[...]

Jaxson Ryker Once Again Defeats Elias by Count-Out on Monday Night Raw

Just as he did on last week's episode of Raw, Jaxson Ryker once again defeated Elias by count-out on tonight's edition of Raw. SMASH HIT OPENING NUMBER by @IAmEliasWWE! #WWERaw pic.twitte[...] Jun 14 - Just as he did on last week's episode of Raw, Jaxson Ryker once again defeated Elias by count-out on tonight's edition of Raw. SMASH HIT OPENING NUMBER by @IAmEliasWWE! #WWERaw pic.twitte[...]

Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax Ends in a DQ on Raw After Reginald Gets Involved

In her first match on Raw in several months, Alexa Bliss took on Nia Jax in a singles match on tonight's episode. When it appeared as though Alexa may have had the match won, Reginald Thomas[...] Jun 14 - In her first match on Raw in several months, Alexa Bliss took on Nia Jax in a singles match on tonight's episode. When it appeared as though Alexa may have had the match won, Reginald Thomas[...]

Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley Defeats Asuka, Brawls w/ Charlotte Flair on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley picked up a hard-fought victory over "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka. After the match, Ripley got into an intense br[...] Jun 14 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley picked up a hard-fought victory over "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka. After the match, Ripley got into an intense br[...]

Randy Orton & Matt Riddle Defeat The New Day on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Matt Riddle and Randy Orton, collectively known as RK-Bro, defeated The New Day after Orton hit an RKO on Xavier Woods. The New Day's @Aus[...] Jun 14 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Matt Riddle and Randy Orton, collectively known as RK-Bro, defeated The New Day after Orton hit an RKO on Xavier Woods. The New Day's @Aus[...]

Eva Marie Returns to Raw w/ NXT U.K.'s Piper Niven, Piper Defeats Naomi on Behalf of Eva

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured the return of Eva Marie, who was scheduled to compete in a singles match against former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. However, Eva was repr[...] Jun 14 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured the return of Eva Marie, who was scheduled to compete in a singles match against former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. However, Eva was repr[...]

Jeff Hardy Loses to John Morrison But Then Defeats Cedric Alexander on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, Jeff Hardy suffered a loss to John Morrison after Morrison hit the Starship Pain to defeat Hardy by pinfall. After being taunted by Cedric Alexander, Hardy vowed to r[...] Jun 14 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Jeff Hardy suffered a loss to John Morrison after Morrison hit the Starship Pain to defeat Hardy by pinfall. After being taunted by Cedric Alexander, Hardy vowed to r[...]

Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler Announced for WWE Hell in a Cell

It has been announced that this Sunday's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Alexa Bliss will face off against Shayna Baszler. IT'S OFFICIAL: @AlexaBliss_WWE will go one-on-one with @QoSBasz[...] Jun 14 - It has been announced that this Sunday's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Alexa Bliss will face off against Shayna Baszler. IT'S OFFICIAL: @AlexaBliss_WWE will go one-on-one with @QoSBasz[...]

Nikki Cross Defeats Charlotte Flair by Count-Out on Raw

In the opening bout of tonight's Raw, Nikki Cross picked up yet another victory over "The Queen" Charlotte Flair, who got herself counted out after being distracted by Raw Women's Champion Rhea R[...] Jun 14 - In the opening bout of tonight's Raw, Nikki Cross picked up yet another victory over "The Queen" Charlotte Flair, who got herself counted out after being distracted by Raw Women's Champion Rhea R[...]

Fred Rosser Signs With NJPW

Fred Rosser, better known to WWE fans as Darren Young, has signed a contract with NJPW. Rosser posted the following on Twitter, confirming he will be performing exclusively for the brand: <blockqu[...] Jun 14 - Fred Rosser, better known to WWE fans as Darren Young, has signed a contract with NJPW. Rosser posted the following on Twitter, confirming he will be performing exclusively for the brand: <blockqu[...]

Todd Pettengill Open To Sticking Around On NXT

Todd Pettengill, best known to wrestling fans as a backstage interviewer in the WWF from 1993 to 1997, returned to the company in recent years to fulfil the same duties in NXT for their recent 'In You[...] Jun 14 - Todd Pettengill, best known to wrestling fans as a backstage interviewer in the WWF from 1993 to 1997, returned to the company in recent years to fulfil the same duties in NXT for their recent 'In You[...]

Marty Jannetty Has Much Needed Surgery

Marty Jannetty has been the focus of a few troublesome news stories in recent years, with many worried about his health. It seems like he may be back on the right path, however, and has today updated [...] Jun 14 - Marty Jannetty has been the focus of a few troublesome news stories in recent years, with many worried about his health. It seems like he may be back on the right path, however, and has today updated [...]

WWE Set To Hold Talent Tryouts During SummerSlam Week In Las Vegas

WWE issued the following: WWE® To Hold Talent Tryouts SummerSlam® Week In Las Vegas June 14, 2021 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time STAMFORD, Conn. WWE® (NYSE: WWE) tod[...] Jun 14 - WWE issued the following: WWE® To Hold Talent Tryouts SummerSlam® Week In Las Vegas June 14, 2021 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time STAMFORD, Conn. WWE® (NYSE: WWE) tod[...]