Lana To "Spill The Tea" On WWE

Lana has announced that she is to "spill the tea" on WWE in a series of vlogs on her YouTube channel starting from next week. Speaking to her fans via her Instagram account Lana said the following:

"I look forward to standing up and speaking out on things that for years I have been silent about,"

The former Ravishing Russian was one of many WWE Superstars released earlier this month after months of questionable treatment, including being thrown through a table repeatedly for two months straight by Nia Jax with no pay-off, a move felt by many to be WWE trying to send a message to AEW star (and Lana's husband) Miro.

It will be interesting to see what she has to say about her time in the company, and we'll be sure to keep you updated.