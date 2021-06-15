The Rock Picks His "Most Important Match In WWE History"

Do you agree with The Rock? Let us know which match you would pick in the comments below...

Hogan vs Sheik. NYC. Garden. 1984. (seminal match with historic implications and a legit bounty thrown in the mix)

Earlier today, the WWE on Fox's Twitter account asked their followers to comment on what they believe to be the most important match in WWE history. One of those followers just so happened to be one Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who chimed in with his choice, which you can see below.

