John Cena Confirms Return To WWE

In recent weeks it has been heavily speculated that F9 star John Cena would be making his return to WWE, with a match against Roman Reigns at Summerslam being the most likely option. Now, in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the 16-time World Champion has confirmed that a return to WWE will indeed happen at some point.

John Cena: "I very much look forward to wearing Jorts again. It's been too long."

Chris Van Vliet: "I mean, it's not a matter of if you're coming back to WWE, it's a matter of when?"

John Cena: "You're absolutely correct."

While it remains to be seen if Cena will be appearing at Summerslam, it shouldn't be too long before we see him back in the ring again.