For the second straight week, @IAmEliasWWE has had enough. @JaxsonRykerWWE earns the count-out victory on #WWERaw ! pic.twitter.com/ARFKxoRzCV

Just as he did on last week's episode of Raw, Jaxson Ryker once again defeated Elias by count-out on tonight's edition of Raw.

» More News From This Feed

Jaxson Ryker Once Again Defeats Elias by Count-Out on Monday Night Raw

Just as he did on last week's episode of Raw, Jaxson Ryker once again defeated Elias by count-out on tonight's edition of Raw. SMASH HIT OPENING NUMBER by @IAmEliasWWE! #WWERaw pic.twitte[...] Jun 14 - Just as he did on last week's episode of Raw, Jaxson Ryker once again defeated Elias by count-out on tonight's edition of Raw. SMASH HIT OPENING NUMBER by @IAmEliasWWE! #WWERaw pic.twitte[...]

Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax Ends in a DQ on Raw After Reginald Gets Involved

In her first match on Raw in several months, Alexa Bliss took on Nia Jax in a singles match on tonight's episode. When it appeared as though Alexa may have had the match won, Reginald Thomas[...] Jun 14 - In her first match on Raw in several months, Alexa Bliss took on Nia Jax in a singles match on tonight's episode. When it appeared as though Alexa may have had the match won, Reginald Thomas[...]

Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley Defeats Asuka, Brawls w/ Charlotte Flair on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley picked up a hard-fought victory over "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka. After the match, Ripley got into an intense br[...] Jun 14 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley picked up a hard-fought victory over "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka. After the match, Ripley got into an intense br[...]

Randy Orton & Matt Riddle Defeat The New Day on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Matt Riddle and Randy Orton, collectively known as RK-Bro, defeated The New Day after Orton hit an RKO on Xavier Woods. The New Day's @Aus[...] Jun 14 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Matt Riddle and Randy Orton, collectively known as RK-Bro, defeated The New Day after Orton hit an RKO on Xavier Woods. The New Day's @Aus[...]

Eva Marie Returns to Raw w/ NXT U.K.'s Piper Niven, Piper Defeats Naomi on Behalf of Eva

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured the return of Eva Marie, who was scheduled to compete in a singles match against former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. However, Eva was repr[...] Jun 14 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured the return of Eva Marie, who was scheduled to compete in a singles match against former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. However, Eva was repr[...]

Jeff Hardy Loses to John Morrison But Then Defeats Cedric Alexander on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, Jeff Hardy suffered a loss to John Morrison after Morrison hit the Starship Pain to defeat Hardy by pinfall. After being taunted by Cedric Alexander, Hardy vowed to r[...] Jun 14 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Jeff Hardy suffered a loss to John Morrison after Morrison hit the Starship Pain to defeat Hardy by pinfall. After being taunted by Cedric Alexander, Hardy vowed to r[...]

Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler Announced for WWE Hell in a Cell

It has been announced that this Sunday's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Alexa Bliss will face off against Shayna Baszler. IT'S OFFICIAL: @AlexaBliss_WWE will go one-on-one with @QoSBasz[...] Jun 14 - It has been announced that this Sunday's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Alexa Bliss will face off against Shayna Baszler. IT'S OFFICIAL: @AlexaBliss_WWE will go one-on-one with @QoSBasz[...]

Nikki Cross Defeats Charlotte Flair by Count-Out on Raw

In the opening bout of tonight's Raw, Nikki Cross picked up yet another victory over "The Queen" Charlotte Flair, who got herself counted out after being distracted by Raw Women's Champion Rhea R[...] Jun 14 - In the opening bout of tonight's Raw, Nikki Cross picked up yet another victory over "The Queen" Charlotte Flair, who got herself counted out after being distracted by Raw Women's Champion Rhea R[...]

Fred Rosser Signs With NJPW

Fred Rosser, better known to WWE fans as Darren Young, has signed a contract with NJPW. Rosser posted the following on Twitter, confirming he will be performing exclusively for the brand: <blockqu[...] Jun 14 - Fred Rosser, better known to WWE fans as Darren Young, has signed a contract with NJPW. Rosser posted the following on Twitter, confirming he will be performing exclusively for the brand: <blockqu[...]

Todd Pettengill Open To Sticking Around On NXT

Todd Pettengill, best known to wrestling fans as a backstage interviewer in the WWF from 1993 to 1997, returned to the company in recent years to fulfil the same duties in NXT for their recent 'In You[...] Jun 14 - Todd Pettengill, best known to wrestling fans as a backstage interviewer in the WWF from 1993 to 1997, returned to the company in recent years to fulfil the same duties in NXT for their recent 'In You[...]

Marty Jannetty Has Much Needed Surgery

Marty Jannetty has been the focus of a few troublesome news stories in recent years, with many worried about his health. It seems like he may be back on the right path, however, and has today updated [...] Jun 14 - Marty Jannetty has been the focus of a few troublesome news stories in recent years, with many worried about his health. It seems like he may be back on the right path, however, and has today updated [...]

WWE Set To Hold Talent Tryouts During SummerSlam Week In Las Vegas

WWE issued the following: WWE® To Hold Talent Tryouts SummerSlam® Week In Las Vegas June 14, 2021 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time STAMFORD, Conn. WWE® (NYSE: WWE) tod[...] Jun 14 - WWE issued the following: WWE® To Hold Talent Tryouts SummerSlam® Week In Las Vegas June 14, 2021 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time STAMFORD, Conn. WWE® (NYSE: WWE) tod[...]

Gerald Brisco Reveals Why His 'Stooge' Push Alongside Vince McMahon Stopped

During an interview with WrestlingInc, WWE Hall Of Famer Gerald Brisco, who was released from WWE in 2020, revealed the reason why his and Pat Patterson’s push as the ‘Stooges’ along[...] Jun 14 - During an interview with WrestlingInc, WWE Hall Of Famer Gerald Brisco, who was released from WWE in 2020, revealed the reason why his and Pat Patterson’s push as the ‘Stooges’ along[...]

WWE NXT Star Set To Receive 'Significant Character Change'

Kona Reeves has been training at the WWE Performance Center for "quite some time" after undergoing surgery some 15 months ago, according to Fightful Select. The NXT star is set to return to the yello[...] Jun 14 - Kona Reeves has been training at the WWE Performance Center for "quite some time" after undergoing surgery some 15 months ago, according to Fightful Select. The NXT star is set to return to the yello[...]

Final Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW returns tonight with another action-packed episode of Dark: Elevation which is set to air tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Scorp[...] Jun 14 - AEW returns tonight with another action-packed episode of Dark: Elevation which is set to air tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Scorp[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode WWE RAW on USA Network

Tonight's WWE RAW will return to St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field as we head toward the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Here's what's on tap: - The final RAW build for Hell In a Cell - Fallo[...] Jun 14 - Tonight's WWE RAW will return to St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field as we head toward the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Here's what's on tap: - The final RAW build for Hell In a Cell - Fallo[...]

Big Update On Samoa Joe Returning To WWE

Samoa Joe is returning to WWE! As reported last week, there has been extensive discussion regarding Joe returning to the WWE NXT brand. At the end of Sunday's NXT Takeover: In Your House 2021 [...] Jun 14 - Samoa Joe is returning to WWE! As reported last week, there has been extensive discussion regarding Joe returning to the WWE NXT brand. At the end of Sunday's NXT Takeover: In Your House 2021 [...]

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021: Karrion Kross Retains NXT Title, William Regal Done As GM?

In the main event, NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, the NXT Championship was defended in a Fatal 5-Way Match. The match featured Champion Karrion Kross vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnn[...] Jun 13 - In the main event, NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, the NXT Championship was defended in a Fatal 5-Way Match. The match featured Champion Karrion Kross vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnn[...]

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021: Raquel Gonzalez Retains Women’s Title

Ember Moon was the latest challenger for Raquel Gonzalez‘s NXT Women’s Championship but failed to capture the title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021. Midway through the match, Shotzi B[...] Jun 13 - Ember Moon was the latest challenger for Raquel Gonzalez‘s NXT Women’s Championship but failed to capture the title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021. Midway through the match, Shotzi B[...]

The Great American Bash 2021 Announced For Special Episode Of NXT TV

During tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, it was revealed that NXT Great American Bash II will take place on July 6, 2021. This will be the first NXT after Independence Day in the United Sta[...] Jun 13 - During tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, it was revealed that NXT Great American Bash II will take place on July 6, 2021. This will be the first NXT after Independence Day in the United Sta[...]

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021: Million Dollar Champion Crowned

Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight in a ladder match for the Million Dollar Title was one of the most hotly anticipated matches of the NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 card. The match opened with Ted[...] Jun 13 - Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight in a ladder match for the Million Dollar Title was one of the most hotly anticipated matches of the NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 card. The match opened with Ted[...]

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021: Xia Li Defeats Mercedes Martinez

Xia Li faced Mercedes Martinez at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, and Martinez came up short in her attempt to defeated Li. The match featured lots of brutal offense before Li finished Martinez off[...] Jun 13 - Xia Li faced Mercedes Martinez at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, and Martinez came up short in her attempt to defeated Li. The match featured lots of brutal offense before Li finished Martinez off[...]

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021: Bronson Reed and MSK Retain In Winner Take All Match

Bronson Reed and MSK went up against Legado del Fantasma in the opening match of NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 event, with their titles on the line. The champions managed to retain. The concludin[...] Jun 13 - Bronson Reed and MSK went up against Legado del Fantasma in the opening match of NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 event, with their titles on the line. The champions managed to retain. The concludin[...]

WWE Reportedly Struggling With Ticket Sales For "Summer Tour"

WWE returns to the road in July for their "summer tour" as they head into SummerSlam 2021, but according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, ticket sales are rather slow at the moment. He tweeted:[...] Jun 13 - WWE returns to the road in July for their "summer tour" as they head into SummerSlam 2021, but according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, ticket sales are rather slow at the moment. He tweeted:[...]