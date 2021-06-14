Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax Ends in a DQ on Raw After Reginald Gets Involved
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jun 14, 2021
In her first match on
Raw in several months, Alexa Bliss took on Nia Jax in a singles match on tonight's episode. When it appeared as though Alexa may have had the match won, Reginald Thomas got involved, causing the referee to call for a disqualification.
