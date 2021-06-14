Todd Pettengill Open To Sticking Around On NXT

Todd Pettengill, best known to wrestling fans as a backstage interviewer in the WWF from 1993 to 1997, returned to the company in recent years to fulfil the same duties in NXT for their recent 'In Your House' events.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, Pettengill was asked if he would be sticking around in NXT for the foreseeable future. Here's what he had to say:

“I’d love to – I’m available for whatever these guys need. We’ve had such a good relationship over the years, and really it’s a long time! Now that I’m done with the radio and my schedule’s a little freer it would be fun to help any way that I can. If it’s just the occasional pop-in that’s fine, if it’s something more regularly that’s great too! You always miss it. It’s nice to do the content again. I feel like it’s sorta like riding a bike. You do it, you haven’t done it for a while but you still obviously remember. And once you start again you’re like, ah yeah, I remember this, this feels good!"

Todd Pettengill clearly still has a lot of love for the business and for many fans of the New Generation era, his returning presence is a welcome one.