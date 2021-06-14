Marty Jannetty Has Much Needed Surgery

Marty Jannetty has been the focus of a few troublesome news stories in recent years, with many worried about his health. It seems like he may be back on the right path, however, and has today updated fans on Facebook about a recent operation he has had to fix nagging ankle injuries he has had to deal with.

“I would like to thank the people at WWE for the positives on me lately (such as this [WWE.com] article & HBK Biography)..it will certainly help me clean up the mess I’ve made for the past 15 years trying to self medicate for pain and at times deep dark depression that I didn’t tell even my brother about..but ankles are fixed..and the old MJ no longer exists..now older, much wiser and more determined than ever, you may not believe this NEW MJ is the same person as the last one!”

Jannetty is also hoping to help train young wrestlers, posting the following in an earlier post:

“Definitely miss being in the ring,(and when the new ankles heal, who knows) but teaching and training the new kids is just as good to me…as is getting paid just to talk lately,(since the Shawn Michaels Biography) lol..keep the podcast offers coming, I enjoy doing them.”

It's good to see Marty Jannetty getting his life back in order and hoping to pass on his knowledge to aspiring wrestlers. We here at wrestlingnewssource.com wish him well.