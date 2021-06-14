WWE NXT Star Set To Receive 'Significant Character Change'

Kona Reeves has been training at the WWE Performance Center for "quite some time" after undergoing surgery some 15 months ago, according to Fightful Select.

The NXT star is set to return to the yellow and black brand with a fresh and "significant character change" from WWE creative.

Reeves reportedly also has a very good backstage reputation with many enjoying working with him.

His last match on WWE television was on the February 19, 2020 episode of WWE NXT, which you can watch below.