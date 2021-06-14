What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode WWE RAW on USA Network

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jun 14 - Kona Reeves has been training at the WWE Performance Center for "quite some time" after undergoing surgery some 15 months ago, according to Fightful Select. The NXT star is set to return to the yello[...]
Jun 14 - Tonight's WWE RAW will return to St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field as we head toward the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Here's what's on tap: - The final RAW build for Hell In a Cell - Fallo[...]
Big Update On Samoa Joe Returning To WWE Samoa Joe is returning to WWE! As reported last week, there has been extensive discussion regarding Joe returning to the WWE NXT brand. At the end of Sunday's NXT Takeover: In Your House 2021 [...]
Jun 13 - In the main event, NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, the NXT Championship was defended in a Fatal 5-Way Match. The match featured Champion Karrion Kross vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnn[...]
Jun 13 - Ember Moon was the latest challenger for Raquel Gonzalez‘s NXT Women’s Championship but failed to capture the title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021. Midway through the match, Shotzi B[...]
Jun 13 - During tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, it was revealed that NXT Great American Bash II will take place on July 6, 2021. This will be the first NXT after Independence Day in the United Sta[...]
Jun 13 - Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight in a ladder match for the Million Dollar Title was one of the most hotly anticipated matches of the NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 card. The match opened with Ted[...]
Jun 13 - Xia Li faced Mercedes Martinez at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, and Martinez came up short in her attempt to defeated Li. The match featured lots of brutal offense before Li finished Martinez off[...]
Jun 13 - Bronson Reed and MSK went up against Legado del Fantasma in the opening match of NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 event, with their titles on the line. The champions managed to retain. The concludin[...]
Jun 13 - WWE returns to the road in July for their "summer tour" as they head into SummerSlam 2021, but according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, ticket sales are rather slow at the moment. He tweeted:[...]
Jun 13 - NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 airs tonight on Peacock and WWE Network. WWE is currently hosting a live stream of classic matches from NXT TakeOver shows ahead of tonight’s In Your House. You[...]
Jun 13 - NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center, airing on Peacock and WWE Network. WWE has released the following video of Triple H previewing tonigh[...]
Jun 13 - WWE has had their roster has make their predictions ahead of tonight's NXT Takeover: In Your House, in a video posted on YouTube. You can watch the video below with Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Bayley[...]
Jun 13 - During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in WWE. The company as previously reported is pushing for all talent to get the vaccination [...]
Jun 13 - As seen during Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds, Impact World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defended the title against Moose in the main event. In regards to when the big match was fil[...]
Jun 13 - WWE Hall of Famer and Japanese Wrestling legend Antonio Inoki is reportedly currently hospitalized, according to PWInsder. The pro wrestling legend is in a stable condition and able to communicate. H[...]
Davey Richards Reveals Why He Turned Down WWE Deal Davey Richards was recently a guest on the All Real Wrestling Podcast during which he spoke about The Wolves turning down a contract offer to work in WWE NXT and instead joining IMPACT Wrestling. [...]
Jun 13 - At UFC 263 PPV, Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision to retain the UFC Middleweight (185 Lbs) Championship. Following the post-match interview, The Rock's old theme song play[...]
Jun 13 - WWE referee Drake Wuertz was recently released by the company following his controversial views. At the time of his release Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba reported that WWE Superstars were uncomfortab[...]