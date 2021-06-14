Tonight's WWE RAW will return to St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field as we head toward the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

WWE Set To Hold Talent Tryouts During SummerSlam Week In Las Vegas

WWE issued the following: WWE® To Hold Talent Tryouts SummerSlam® Week In Las Vegas June 14, 2021 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time STAMFORD, Conn. WWE® (NYSE: WWE) tod[...] Jun 14 - WWE issued the following: WWE® To Hold Talent Tryouts SummerSlam® Week In Las Vegas June 14, 2021 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time STAMFORD, Conn. WWE® (NYSE: WWE) tod[...]

Gerald Brisco Reveals Why His 'Stooge' Push Alongside Vince McMahon Stopped

During an interview with WrestlingInc, WWE Hall Of Famer Gerald Brisco, who was released from WWE in 2020, revealed the reason why his and Pat Patterson’s push as the ‘Stooges’ along[...] Jun 14 - During an interview with WrestlingInc, WWE Hall Of Famer Gerald Brisco, who was released from WWE in 2020, revealed the reason why his and Pat Patterson’s push as the ‘Stooges’ along[...]

WWE NXT Star Set To Receive 'Significant Character Change'

Kona Reeves has been training at the WWE Performance Center for "quite some time" after undergoing surgery some 15 months ago, according to Fightful Select. The NXT star is set to return to the yello[...] Jun 14 - Kona Reeves has been training at the WWE Performance Center for "quite some time" after undergoing surgery some 15 months ago, according to Fightful Select. The NXT star is set to return to the yello[...]

Final Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW returns tonight with another action-packed episode of Dark: Elevation which is set to air tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Scorp[...] Jun 14 - AEW returns tonight with another action-packed episode of Dark: Elevation which is set to air tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Scorp[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode WWE RAW on USA Network

Tonight's WWE RAW will return to St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field as we head toward the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Here's what's on tap: - The final RAW build for Hell In a Cell - Fallo[...] Jun 14 - Tonight's WWE RAW will return to St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field as we head toward the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Here's what's on tap: - The final RAW build for Hell In a Cell - Fallo[...]

Big Update On Samoa Joe Returning To WWE

Samoa Joe is returning to WWE! As reported last week, there has been extensive discussion regarding Joe returning to the WWE NXT brand. At the end of Sunday's NXT Takeover: In Your House 2021 [...] Jun 14 - Samoa Joe is returning to WWE! As reported last week, there has been extensive discussion regarding Joe returning to the WWE NXT brand. At the end of Sunday's NXT Takeover: In Your House 2021 [...]

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021: Karrion Kross Retains NXT Title, William Regal Done As GM?

In the main event, NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, the NXT Championship was defended in a Fatal 5-Way Match. The match featured Champion Karrion Kross vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnn[...] Jun 13 - In the main event, NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, the NXT Championship was defended in a Fatal 5-Way Match. The match featured Champion Karrion Kross vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnn[...]

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021: Raquel Gonzalez Retains Women’s Title

Ember Moon was the latest challenger for Raquel Gonzalez‘s NXT Women’s Championship but failed to capture the title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021. Midway through the match, Shotzi B[...] Jun 13 - Ember Moon was the latest challenger for Raquel Gonzalez‘s NXT Women’s Championship but failed to capture the title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021. Midway through the match, Shotzi B[...]

The Great American Bash 2021 Announced For Special Episode Of NXT TV

During tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, it was revealed that NXT Great American Bash II will take place on July 6, 2021. This will be the first NXT after Independence Day in the United Sta[...] Jun 13 - During tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, it was revealed that NXT Great American Bash II will take place on July 6, 2021. This will be the first NXT after Independence Day in the United Sta[...]

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021: Million Dollar Champion Crowned

Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight in a ladder match for the Million Dollar Title was one of the most hotly anticipated matches of the NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 card. The match opened with Ted[...] Jun 13 - Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight in a ladder match for the Million Dollar Title was one of the most hotly anticipated matches of the NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 card. The match opened with Ted[...]

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021: Xia Li Defeats Mercedes Martinez

Xia Li faced Mercedes Martinez at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, and Martinez came up short in her attempt to defeated Li. The match featured lots of brutal offense before Li finished Martinez off[...] Jun 13 - Xia Li faced Mercedes Martinez at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, and Martinez came up short in her attempt to defeated Li. The match featured lots of brutal offense before Li finished Martinez off[...]

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021: Bronson Reed and MSK Retain In Winner Take All Match

Bronson Reed and MSK went up against Legado del Fantasma in the opening match of NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 event, with their titles on the line. The champions managed to retain. The concludin[...] Jun 13 - Bronson Reed and MSK went up against Legado del Fantasma in the opening match of NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 event, with their titles on the line. The champions managed to retain. The concludin[...]

WWE Reportedly Struggling With Ticket Sales For "Summer Tour"

WWE returns to the road in July for their "summer tour" as they head into SummerSlam 2021, but according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, ticket sales are rather slow at the moment. He tweeted:[...] Jun 13 - WWE returns to the road in July for their "summer tour" as they head into SummerSlam 2021, but according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, ticket sales are rather slow at the moment. He tweeted:[...]

WWE Broadcasting Live Stream Of Classic NXT TakeOver Matches

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 airs tonight on Peacock and WWE Network. WWE is currently hosting a live stream of classic matches from NXT TakeOver shows ahead of tonight’s In Your House. You[...] Jun 13 - NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 airs tonight on Peacock and WWE Network. WWE is currently hosting a live stream of classic matches from NXT TakeOver shows ahead of tonight’s In Your House. You[...]

Triple H Previews Tonight's WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House 2021

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center, airing on Peacock and WWE Network. WWE has released the following video of Triple H previewing tonigh[...] Jun 13 - NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center, airing on Peacock and WWE Network. WWE has released the following video of Triple H previewing tonigh[...]

WATCH: WWE Roster Make Their NXT Takeover: In Your House Predictions

WWE has had their roster has make their predictions ahead of tonight's NXT Takeover: In Your House, in a video posted on YouTube. You can watch the video below with Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Bayley[...] Jun 13 - WWE has had their roster has make their predictions ahead of tonight's NXT Takeover: In Your House, in a video posted on YouTube. You can watch the video below with Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Bayley[...]

Update On Some People In WWE Not Wanting The COVID-19 Vaccine

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in WWE. The company as previously reported is pushing for all talent to get the vaccination [...] Jun 13 - During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in WWE. The company as previously reported is pushing for all talent to get the vaccination [...]

Update On When IMPACT Against All Odds Main Event Was Taped

As seen during Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds, Impact World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defended the title against Moose in the main event. In regards to when the big match was fil[...] Jun 13 - As seen during Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds, Impact World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defended the title against Moose in the main event. In regards to when the big match was fil[...]

Japanese Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki Hospitalized

WWE Hall of Famer and Japanese Wrestling legend Antonio Inoki is reportedly currently hospitalized, according to PWInsder. The pro wrestling legend is in a stable condition and able to communicate. H[...] Jun 13 - WWE Hall of Famer and Japanese Wrestling legend Antonio Inoki is reportedly currently hospitalized, according to PWInsder. The pro wrestling legend is in a stable condition and able to communicate. H[...]

Davey Richards Reveals Why He Turned Down WWE Deal

Davey Richards was recently a guest on the All Real Wrestling Podcast during which he spoke about The Wolves turning down a contract offer to work in WWE NXT and instead joining IMPACT Wrestling. [...] Jun 13 - Davey Richards was recently a guest on the All Real Wrestling Podcast during which he spoke about The Wolves turning down a contract offer to work in WWE NXT and instead joining IMPACT Wrestling. [...]

Mark Henry Gunning To Bring Braun Strowman To AEW

During an interview with TMZ.com, Mark Henry discussed Braun Strowman possibly signing with AEW. Henry revealed there is “interest on both sides” but they won’t have a serious conve[...] Jun 13 - During an interview with TMZ.com, Mark Henry discussed Braun Strowman possibly signing with AEW. Henry revealed there is “interest on both sides” but they won’t have a serious conve[...]

The Rock Reacts To Israel Adesanya Using His Theme Song At UFC 263

At UFC 263 PPV, Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision to retain the UFC Middleweight (185 Lbs) Championship. Following the post-match interview, The Rock's old theme song play[...] Jun 13 - At UFC 263 PPV, Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision to retain the UFC Middleweight (185 Lbs) Championship. Following the post-match interview, The Rock's old theme song play[...]

Eric Bischoff Says AEW Isn’t Even In The Same Universe As WWE

During the most recent episode of the ’83 Weeks’ podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that AEW is not competition to WWE and you can't compare them. “My opinion is AEW are not competition[...] Jun 13 - During the most recent episode of the ’83 Weeks’ podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that AEW is not competition to WWE and you can't compare them. “My opinion is AEW are not competition[...]

FLASHBACK: Yokozuna, Undertaker, and Fake Undertaker Backstage

Sometimes a photo doesn't need a caption, and this is one of them... [...] Jun 13 - Sometimes a photo doesn't need a caption, and this is one of them... [...]