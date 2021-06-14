Big Update On Samoa Joe Returning To WWE

Samoa Joe is returning to WWE!

As reported last week, there has been extensive discussion regarding Joe returning to the WWE NXT brand.

At the end of Sunday's NXT Takeover: In Your House 2021 PPV, William Regal was interviewed backstage about the "madness" in NXT. Regal said he had been NXT general manager for 7 years and maybe now it's time for a change.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Joe could be coming in as a new authority figure for the yellow and black brand.

“So, I think that’s the cue for Samoa Joe. I don’t know that 100%. I was told today that Samoa Joe was gonna be in a Regal-like role, then all of a sudden Regal’s talking like he’s stepping down, so maybe the Regal-like role is Regal’s role. But if he’s leaving, based on what I was told, Samoa Joe was definitely the favorite to be the new Commissioner. But Joe is in, and he’s in as a non-wrestler, so I think that tells you that he’s not cleared.”

“He’s taken a job in NXT and he’s doing something there, and he may be the new authority figure on television, or he may not be. But he’s gonna be behind-the-scenes.”