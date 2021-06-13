NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021: Karrion Kross Retains NXT Title, William Regal Done As GM?

In the main event, NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, the NXT Championship was defended in a Fatal 5-Way Match. The match featured Champion Karrion Kross vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Pete Dunne.

All the wrestlers had a chance to shine in the ring.

Kross was dominant as an absolute killer through the match, throwing Cole, O’Reilly, Dunne, and Gargano all-around the ring and barricade.

Cole almost had the match won on Gargano with the Panama Sunrise but Dunne pulled Cole out of the ring and then he hit a brain buster outside.

The finish saw O’Reilly lock in a submission on Cole, who came really close to tapping, but held on just long enough for Kross to put a sleeper on O’Reilly and squeeze until he passed out.

Following the match at the end of the live broadcast, Wiliam Regal was asked backstage to give his thoughts on the main event. Regal said he’s been the GM for 7 years and he’s never seen so much madness.

He says he thinks it's time for a change while looking emotional and then he walks off to end the show.