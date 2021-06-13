NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021: Raquel Gonzalez Retains Women’s Title
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 13, 2021
Ember Moon was the latest challenger for Raquel Gonzalez‘s NXT Women’s Championship but failed to capture the title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021.
Midway through the match, Shotzi Blackheart returned and chased off Dakota Kai to level the playing field.
The match concluded with Moon hitting a DDT to Gonzalez on the stage and then went for a pin in the ring. However, Gonzalez was able to kick out.
Gonazlez countered another eclipse attempt and hit her powerbomb to pick up the victory.
https://wrestlr.me/68593/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jun 13
Jun 13 - In the main event, NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, the NXT Championship was defended in a Fatal 5-Way Match. The match featured Champion Karrion Kro[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - Ember Moon was the latest challenger for Raquel Gonzalez‘s NXT Women’s Championship but failed to capture the title at NXT TakeOver: In Yo[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - During tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, it was revealed that NXT Great American Bash II will take place on July 6, 2021. This will be the [...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight in a ladder match for the Million Dollar Title was one of the most hotly anticipated matches of the NXT TakeOver: In Your[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - Xia Li faced Mercedes Martinez at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, and Martinez came up short in her attempt to defeated Li. The match featured lots[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - Bronson Reed and MSK went up against Legado del Fantasma in the opening match of NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 event, with their titles on the line[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - WWE returns to the road in July for their "summer tour" as they head into SummerSlam 2021, but according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, ticket[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 airs tonight on Peacock and WWE Network. WWE is currently hosting a live stream of classic matches from NXT TakeOver[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center, airing on Peacock and WWE Network. WWE has released[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - WWE has had their roster has make their predictions ahead of tonight's NXT Takeover: In Your House, in a video posted on YouTube. You can watch the v[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in WWE. The company as previously reported[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - As seen during Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds, Impact World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defended the title against Moose in the mai[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - WWE Hall of Famer and Japanese Wrestling legend Antonio Inoki is reportedly currently hospitalized, according to PWInsder. The pro wrestling legend i[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - Davey Richards was recently a guest on the All Real Wrestling Podcast during which he spoke about The Wolves turning down a contract offer to work in [...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - During an interview with TMZ.com, Mark Henry discussed Braun Strowman possibly signing with AEW. Henry revealed there is “interest on both side[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - At UFC 263 PPV, Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision to retain the UFC Middleweight (185 Lbs) Championship. Following the po[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - During the most recent episode of the ’83 Weeks’ podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that AEW is not competition to WWE and you can't compare t[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - Sometimes a photo doesn't need a caption, and this is one of them... [...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - WWE referee Drake Wuertz was recently released by the company following his controversial views. At the time of his release Spectrum Sports 360's Jon [...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has revealed that by the end of July Hook will be making his AEW in-ring debut. Hook and Brock Anderson have[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - NXT Champion Karrion Kross has no intention of ever losing the championship, but he also doesn't plan on staying with NXT forever. During the NXT Tak[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - The following matches have been announced as the final card for tonight's NXT Takeover In Your House event that will take place tonight in Orlando, Fl[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - Kenny Omega retained the Impact World Title at Impact Wrestling Against All Odds on Sunday defeating Moose. The match featured interference from The [...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - Dustin Rhodes received some social media backlash after asking fans what they thought of his Bullrope Match against Nick Comoroto on the June 4, 2021 [...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, former WCW ring announcer David Penzer discussed Randy Savage and described him as ‘intense’[...]