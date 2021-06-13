NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021: Raquel Gonzalez Retains Women’s Title

Ember Moon was the latest challenger for Raquel Gonzalez‘s NXT Women’s Championship but failed to capture the title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021.

Midway through the match, Shotzi Blackheart returned and chased off Dakota Kai to level the playing field.

The match concluded with Moon hitting a DDT to Gonzalez on the stage and then went for a pin in the ring. However, Gonzalez was able to kick out.

Gonazlez countered another eclipse attempt and hit her powerbomb to pick up the victory.