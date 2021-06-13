Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

This will be the first NXT after Independence Day in the United States.

During tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, it was revealed that NXT Great American Bash II will take place on July 6, 2021.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021: Karrion Kross Retains NXT Title, William Regal Done As GM?

In the main event, NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, the NXT Championship was defended in a Fatal 5-Way Match. The match featured Champion Karrion Kro[...] Jun 13 - In the main event, NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, the NXT Championship was defended in a Fatal 5-Way Match. The match featured Champion Karrion Kro[...]

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021: Raquel Gonzalez Retains Women’s Title

Ember Moon was the latest challenger for Raquel Gonzalez‘s NXT Women’s Championship but failed to capture the title at NXT TakeOver: In Yo[...] Jun 13 - Ember Moon was the latest challenger for Raquel Gonzalez‘s NXT Women’s Championship but failed to capture the title at NXT TakeOver: In Yo[...]

The Great American Bash 2021 Announced For Special Episode Of NXT TV

During tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, it was revealed that NXT Great American Bash II will take place on July 6, 2021. This will be the [...] Jun 13 - During tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, it was revealed that NXT Great American Bash II will take place on July 6, 2021. This will be the [...]

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021: Million Dollar Champion Crowned

Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight in a ladder match for the Million Dollar Title was one of the most hotly anticipated matches of the NXT TakeOver: In Your[...] Jun 13 - Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight in a ladder match for the Million Dollar Title was one of the most hotly anticipated matches of the NXT TakeOver: In Your[...]

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021: Xia Li Defeats Mercedes Martinez

Xia Li faced Mercedes Martinez at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, and Martinez came up short in her attempt to defeated Li. The match featured lots[...] Jun 13 - Xia Li faced Mercedes Martinez at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, and Martinez came up short in her attempt to defeated Li. The match featured lots[...]

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021: Bronson Reed and MSK Retain In Winner Take All Match

Bronson Reed and MSK went up against Legado del Fantasma in the opening match of NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 event, with their titles on the line[...] Jun 13 - Bronson Reed and MSK went up against Legado del Fantasma in the opening match of NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 event, with their titles on the line[...]

WWE Reportedly Struggling With Ticket Sales For "Summer Tour"

WWE returns to the road in July for their "summer tour" as they head into SummerSlam 2021, but according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, ticket[...] Jun 13 - WWE returns to the road in July for their "summer tour" as they head into SummerSlam 2021, but according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, ticket[...]

WWE Broadcasting Live Stream Of Classic NXT TakeOver Matches

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 airs tonight on Peacock and WWE Network. WWE is currently hosting a live stream of classic matches from NXT TakeOver[...] Jun 13 - NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 airs tonight on Peacock and WWE Network. WWE is currently hosting a live stream of classic matches from NXT TakeOver[...]

Triple H Previews Tonight's WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House 2021

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center, airing on Peacock and WWE Network. WWE has released[...] Jun 13 - NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center, airing on Peacock and WWE Network. WWE has released[...]

WATCH: WWE Roster Make Their NXT Takeover: In Your House Predictions

WWE has had their roster has make their predictions ahead of tonight's NXT Takeover: In Your House, in a video posted on YouTube. You can watch the v[...] Jun 13 - WWE has had their roster has make their predictions ahead of tonight's NXT Takeover: In Your House, in a video posted on YouTube. You can watch the v[...]

Update On Some People In WWE Not Wanting The COVID-19 Vaccine

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in WWE. The company as previously reported[...] Jun 13 - During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in WWE. The company as previously reported[...]

Update On When IMPACT Against All Odds Main Event Was Taped

As seen during Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds, Impact World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defended the title against Moose in the mai[...] Jun 13 - As seen during Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds, Impact World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defended the title against Moose in the mai[...]

Japanese Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki Hospitalized

WWE Hall of Famer and Japanese Wrestling legend Antonio Inoki is reportedly currently hospitalized, according to PWInsder. The pro wrestling legend i[...] Jun 13 - WWE Hall of Famer and Japanese Wrestling legend Antonio Inoki is reportedly currently hospitalized, according to PWInsder. The pro wrestling legend i[...]

Davey Richards Reveals Why He Turned Down WWE Deal

Davey Richards was recently a guest on the All Real Wrestling Podcast during which he spoke about The Wolves turning down a contract offer to work in [...] Jun 13 - Davey Richards was recently a guest on the All Real Wrestling Podcast during which he spoke about The Wolves turning down a contract offer to work in [...]

Mark Henry Gunning To Bring Braun Strowman To AEW

During an interview with TMZ.com, Mark Henry discussed Braun Strowman possibly signing with AEW. Henry revealed there is “interest on both side[...] Jun 13 - During an interview with TMZ.com, Mark Henry discussed Braun Strowman possibly signing with AEW. Henry revealed there is “interest on both side[...]

The Rock Reacts To Israel Adesanya Using His Theme Song At UFC 263

At UFC 263 PPV, Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision to retain the UFC Middleweight (185 Lbs) Championship. Following the po[...] Jun 13 - At UFC 263 PPV, Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision to retain the UFC Middleweight (185 Lbs) Championship. Following the po[...]

Eric Bischoff Says AEW Isn’t Even In The Same Universe As WWE

During the most recent episode of the ’83 Weeks’ podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that AEW is not competition to WWE and you can't compare t[...] Jun 13 - During the most recent episode of the ’83 Weeks’ podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that AEW is not competition to WWE and you can't compare t[...]

FLASHBACK: Yokozuna, Undertaker, and Fake Undertaker Backstage

Sometimes a photo doesn't need a caption, and this is one of them... [...] Jun 13 - Sometimes a photo doesn't need a caption, and this is one of them... [...]

Ian Rotten Slams Drake Wuertz After Calling IWA-MS Promotion "Woke"

WWE referee Drake Wuertz was recently released by the company following his controversial views. At the time of his release Spectrum Sports 360's Jon [...] Jun 13 - WWE referee Drake Wuertz was recently released by the company following his controversial views. At the time of his release Spectrum Sports 360's Jon [...]

One of AEW’s Top Young Names Will Be Making His Debut Soon

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has revealed that by the end of July Hook will be making his AEW in-ring debut. Hook and Brock Anderson have[...] Jun 13 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has revealed that by the end of July Hook will be making his AEW in-ring debut. Hook and Brock Anderson have[...]

Karrion Kross Doesn't 'Plan On Staying In NXT Forever'

NXT Champion Karrion Kross has no intention of ever losing the championship, but he also doesn't plan on staying with NXT forever. During the NXT Tak[...] Jun 13 - NXT Champion Karrion Kross has no intention of ever losing the championship, but he also doesn't plan on staying with NXT forever. During the NXT Tak[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021

The following matches have been announced as the final card for tonight's NXT Takeover In Your House event that will take place tonight in Orlando, Fl[...] Jun 13 - The following matches have been announced as the final card for tonight's NXT Takeover In Your House event that will take place tonight in Orlando, Fl[...]

Young Bucks Appear At IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds, Sami Callihan FIRED!

Kenny Omega retained the Impact World Title at Impact Wrestling Against All Odds on Sunday defeating Moose. The match featured interference from The [...] Jun 13 - Kenny Omega retained the Impact World Title at Impact Wrestling Against All Odds on Sunday defeating Moose. The match featured interference from The [...]

Dustin Rhodes Responds To Criticism of Bullrope Match

Dustin Rhodes received some social media backlash after asking fans what they thought of his Bullrope Match against Nick Comoroto on the June 4, 2021 [...] Jun 13 - Dustin Rhodes received some social media backlash after asking fans what they thought of his Bullrope Match against Nick Comoroto on the June 4, 2021 [...]