NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021: Million Dollar Champion Crowned

Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight in a ladder match for the Million Dollar Title was one of the most hotly anticipated matches of the NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 card.

The match opened with Ted DiBiase having security guards bring the Million Dollar Title to the ring before it hung above the ring.

Ring action opened with both men grabbing the ladder before a brawl on the outside as DiBiase watched on at ringside. Knight managed to nail Grimes with a neck breaker which led to him taking control of the match. When Grimes did make a comeback he sent Knight over the top rope into a ladder bridge.

Grimes then took a gold ladder from the stage to the ring to clime and try and grab the title, but Knight returned to the match and knocked him off. They ended up on the outside again. Grimes then climbed but Knight tipped it over the ladder, leading to Grimes latching onto the scaffold. Grimes then jumped off the scaffold onto Knight.

Back in the ring, Grimes climbed the ladder but once again Knight knock it over with Grames falling onto the ladder bridge. Knight then claimed the ladder and took hold of the briefcase for the win!

He celebrated with Ted DiBiase and fireworks went off behind him.

The Million Dollar Title was first introduced by DiBiase as an unofficial title in 1989 and was last featured on WWE television in 2010 when Ted DiBiase Jr. held it.