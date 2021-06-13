WWE Reportedly Struggling With Ticket Sales For "Summer Tour"

WWE returns to the road in July for their "summer tour" as they head into SummerSlam 2021, but according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, ticket sales are rather slow at the moment.

He tweeted:

"Just got all the WWE advances through 9/6. Chicago is fine, a few others are okay, but the old Vince would look at these numbers, because I've seen this many times and shoot big angles with new characters on Monday Will this Vince? No idea."

"The old Vince didn't listen to excuses when tickets weren't moving and the ticket sales were the ultimate truth of the product."