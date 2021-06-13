WATCH: WWE Roster Make Their NXT Takeover: In Your House Predictions

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jun 13 - NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 airs tonight on Peacock and WWE Network. WWE is currently hosting a live stream of classic matches from NXT TakeOver shows ahead of tonight’s In Your House. You[...]
Jun 13 - NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center, airing on Peacock and WWE Network. WWE has released the following video of Triple H previewing tonigh[...]
Jun 13 - WWE has had their roster has make their predictions ahead of tonight's NXT Takeover: In Your House, in a video posted on YouTube. You can watch the video below with Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Bayley[...]
Jun 13 - During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in WWE. The company as previously reported is pushing for all talent to get the vaccination [...]
Jun 13 - As seen during Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds, Impact World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defended the title against Moose in the main event. In regards to when the big match was fil[...]
Jun 13 - WWE Hall of Famer and Japanese Wrestling legend Antonio Inoki is reportedly currently hospitalized, according to PWInsder. The pro wrestling legend is in a stable condition and able to communicate. H[...]
Davey Richards Reveals Why He Turned Down WWE Deal Davey Richards was recently a guest on the All Real Wrestling Podcast during which he spoke about The Wolves turning down a contract offer to work in WWE NXT and instead joining IMPACT Wrestling. [...]
Jun 13 - At UFC 263 PPV, Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision to retain the UFC Middleweight (185 Lbs) Championship. Following the post-match interview, The Rock's old theme song play[...]
Jun 13 - WWE referee Drake Wuertz was recently released by the company following his controversial views. At the time of his release Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba reported that WWE Superstars were uncomfortab[...]
Jun 13 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has revealed that by the end of July Hook will be making his AEW in-ring debut. Hook and Brock Anderson have training for months every week with the legendary[...]
Jun 13 - NXT Champion Karrion Kross has no intention of ever losing the championship, but he also doesn't plan on staying with NXT forever. During the NXT TakeOver: In Your House global press conference was a[...]
Jun 13 - The following matches have been announced as the final card for tonight's NXT Takeover In Your House event that will take place tonight in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. - Karrion [...]
Jun 13 - Kenny Omega retained the Impact World Title at Impact Wrestling Against All Odds on Sunday defeating Moose. The match featured interference from The Young Bucks who attacked Moose with superkicks and[...]
Jun 13 - Dustin Rhodes received some social media backlash after asking fans what they thought of his Bullrope Match against Nick Comoroto on the June 4, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. One fan tweeted R[...]
Jun 13 - During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, former WCW ring announcer David Penzer discussed Randy Savage and described him as ‘intense’ but the ‘nicest guy in the world.’&nb[...]
WWE Signs NXT Tag Team To New Contracts A report from Fightful Select reveals WWE has signed NXT tag team Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel) to new contracts, which the promotion offered them months ago as WWE wanted to get Ever-Rise&[...]
Jun 12 - IMPACT Wrestling is putting in place a different commentary team for tonight’s AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Moose title match at IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds. PWInsider is reporting,[...]
WWE Files To Trademark Two Ring Names WWE recently filed two new trademarks with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company filed for the ring names of Amari Miller and Grayson Waller. “Entertainment services[...]
Jun 12 - In the main event of the recent Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, opening the Stadium Stampede match, The Inner Circle descended down the giant scoreboard for their entrance. During Talk is Jerich[...]
WWE Star Injured On Last Night's 205 Live WWE star Sunil Singh from the Bollywood Boyz tag team issued a short statement on his Twitter account to reveal that he separated his shoulder during his matchup against Grayson Waller on Friday's 205[...]
Jun 12 - This year’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. One name that has been strongly rumored for the big event is WWE vetran John Cena[...]