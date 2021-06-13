Update On Some People In WWE Not Wanting The COVID-19 Vaccine

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in WWE.

The company as previously reported is pushing for all talent to get the vaccination ahead of the company's return to the road next month and most have already had their shots, but there is a small number who are refusing and believe they can't be forced to have the vaccination.

“Most people are but there are people both in NXT and on the main roster who have not been vaccinated. The company wants everyone to but some of them don’t want to and that’s that. So it is not everyone and I was told from NXT that there are guys who believe that the company can’t force them to do it and they are not gonna get forced. They’re the minority but in fact, there are people who are not vaccinated in NXT but most of the people are.” said Meltzer.

WrestlingNews.co is reporting there are people in the company not vaccinated who do intend to get vaccinated by July but have been holding off to see how their colleagues react to the vaccine.

Additionally, the site backs up Meltzer's report and notes there are some not wanting to get the vaccine at all due to there not being enough data on the long-term side effects.