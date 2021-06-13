Mark Henry Gunning To Bring Braun Strowman To AEW

“Super high on my list. It’s not an all Mark Henry decision, but there’s already interest on both sides. Hopefully, by the time he’s allowed to wrestle in August, I think the middle of August, then we could have a serious conversation about contractual things of that nature but right now there’s interest on both sides.”

Henry revealed there is “interest on both sides” but they won’t have a serious conversation until Strowman’s 90-day WWE non-compete clause ends.

During an interview with TMZ.com, Mark Henry discussed Braun Strowman possibly signing with AEW.

WWE Broadcasting Live Stream Of Classic NXT TakeOver Matches

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 airs tonight on Peacock and WWE Network. WWE is currently hosting a live stream of classic matches from NXT TakeOver shows ahead of tonight’s In Your House. You[...] Jun 13 - NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 airs tonight on Peacock and WWE Network. WWE is currently hosting a live stream of classic matches from NXT TakeOver shows ahead of tonight’s In Your House. You[...]

Triple H Previews Tonight's WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House 2021

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center, airing on Peacock and WWE Network. WWE has released the following video of Triple H previewing tonigh[...] Jun 13 - NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center, airing on Peacock and WWE Network. WWE has released the following video of Triple H previewing tonigh[...]

WATCH: WWE Roster Make Their NXT Takeover: In Your House Predictions

WWE has had their roster has make their predictions ahead of tonight's NXT Takeover: In Your House, in a video posted on YouTube. You can watch the video below with Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Bayley[...] Jun 13 - WWE has had their roster has make their predictions ahead of tonight's NXT Takeover: In Your House, in a video posted on YouTube. You can watch the video below with Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Bayley[...]

Update On Some People In WWE Not Wanting The COVID-19 Vaccine

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in WWE. The company as previously reported is pushing for all talent to get the vaccination [...] Jun 13 - During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in WWE. The company as previously reported is pushing for all talent to get the vaccination [...]

Update On When IMPACT Against All Odds Main Event Was Taped

As seen during Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds, Impact World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defended the title against Moose in the main event. In regards to when the big match was fil[...] Jun 13 - As seen during Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds, Impact World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defended the title against Moose in the main event. In regards to when the big match was fil[...]

Japanese Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki Hospitalized

WWE Hall of Famer and Japanese Wrestling legend Antonio Inoki is reportedly currently hospitalized, according to PWInsder. The pro wrestling legend is in a stable condition and able to communicate. H[...] Jun 13 - WWE Hall of Famer and Japanese Wrestling legend Antonio Inoki is reportedly currently hospitalized, according to PWInsder. The pro wrestling legend is in a stable condition and able to communicate. H[...]

Davey Richards Reveals Why He Turned Down WWE Deal

Davey Richards was recently a guest on the All Real Wrestling Podcast during which he spoke about The Wolves turning down a contract offer to work in WWE NXT and instead joining IMPACT Wrestling. [...] Jun 13 - Davey Richards was recently a guest on the All Real Wrestling Podcast during which he spoke about The Wolves turning down a contract offer to work in WWE NXT and instead joining IMPACT Wrestling. [...]

The Rock Reacts To Israel Adesanya Using His Theme Song At UFC 263

At UFC 263 PPV, Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision to retain the UFC Middleweight (185 Lbs) Championship. Following the post-match interview, The Rock's old theme song play[...] Jun 13 - At UFC 263 PPV, Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision to retain the UFC Middleweight (185 Lbs) Championship. Following the post-match interview, The Rock's old theme song play[...]

Eric Bischoff Says AEW Isn’t Even In The Same Universe As WWE

During the most recent episode of the ’83 Weeks’ podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that AEW is not competition to WWE and you can't compare them. “My opinion is AEW are not competition[...] Jun 13 - During the most recent episode of the ’83 Weeks’ podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that AEW is not competition to WWE and you can't compare them. “My opinion is AEW are not competition[...]

FLASHBACK: Yokozuna, Undertaker, and Fake Undertaker Backstage

Sometimes a photo doesn't need a caption, and this is one of them... [...] Jun 13 - Sometimes a photo doesn't need a caption, and this is one of them... [...]

Ian Rotten Slams Drake Wuertz After Calling IWA-MS Promotion "Woke"

WWE referee Drake Wuertz was recently released by the company following his controversial views. At the time of his release Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba reported that WWE Superstars were uncomfortab[...] Jun 13 - WWE referee Drake Wuertz was recently released by the company following his controversial views. At the time of his release Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba reported that WWE Superstars were uncomfortab[...]

One of AEW’s Top Young Names Will Be Making His Debut Soon

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has revealed that by the end of July Hook will be making his AEW in-ring debut. Hook and Brock Anderson have training for months every week with the legendary[...] Jun 13 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has revealed that by the end of July Hook will be making his AEW in-ring debut. Hook and Brock Anderson have training for months every week with the legendary[...]

Karrion Kross Doesn't 'Plan On Staying In NXT Forever'

NXT Champion Karrion Kross has no intention of ever losing the championship, but he also doesn't plan on staying with NXT forever. During the NXT TakeOver: In Your House global press conference was a[...] Jun 13 - NXT Champion Karrion Kross has no intention of ever losing the championship, but he also doesn't plan on staying with NXT forever. During the NXT TakeOver: In Your House global press conference was a[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021

The following matches have been announced as the final card for tonight's NXT Takeover In Your House event that will take place tonight in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. - Karrion [...] Jun 13 - The following matches have been announced as the final card for tonight's NXT Takeover In Your House event that will take place tonight in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. - Karrion [...]

Young Bucks Appear At IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds, Sami Callihan FIRED!

Kenny Omega retained the Impact World Title at Impact Wrestling Against All Odds on Sunday defeating Moose. The match featured interference from The Young Bucks who attacked Moose with superkicks and[...] Jun 13 - Kenny Omega retained the Impact World Title at Impact Wrestling Against All Odds on Sunday defeating Moose. The match featured interference from The Young Bucks who attacked Moose with superkicks and[...]

Dustin Rhodes Responds To Criticism of Bullrope Match

Dustin Rhodes received some social media backlash after asking fans what they thought of his Bullrope Match against Nick Comoroto on the June 4, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. One fan tweeted R[...] Jun 13 - Dustin Rhodes received some social media backlash after asking fans what they thought of his Bullrope Match against Nick Comoroto on the June 4, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. One fan tweeted R[...]

Former WCW Ring Announced David Penzer Praises Randy Savage

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, former WCW ring announcer David Penzer discussed Randy Savage and described him as ‘intense’ but the ‘nicest guy in the world.’&nb[...] Jun 13 - During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, former WCW ring announcer David Penzer discussed Randy Savage and described him as ‘intense’ but the ‘nicest guy in the world.’&nb[...]

WWE Signs NXT Tag Team To New Contracts

A report from Fightful Select reveals WWE has signed NXT tag team Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel) to new contracts, which the promotion offered them months ago as WWE wanted to get Ever-Rise&[...] Jun 13 - A report from Fightful Select reveals WWE has signed NXT tag team Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel) to new contracts, which the promotion offered them months ago as WWE wanted to get Ever-Rise&[...]

Mark Henry Comments On Braun Strowman Being Released From WWE

During a recent interview on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, former WWE star Mark Henry commented on Braun Strowman being released from WWE. “I wouldn’t have let him go but,[...] Jun 13 - During a recent interview on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, former WWE star Mark Henry commented on Braun Strowman being released from WWE. “I wouldn’t have let him go but,[...]

Special Announce Team Revealed For IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds

IMPACT Wrestling is putting in place a different commentary team for tonight’s AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Moose title match at IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds. PWInsider is reporting,[...] Jun 12 - IMPACT Wrestling is putting in place a different commentary team for tonight’s AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Moose title match at IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds. PWInsider is reporting,[...]

WWE Files To Trademark Two Ring Names

WWE recently filed two new trademarks with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company filed for the ring names of Amari Miller and Grayson Waller. “Entertainment services[...] Jun 12 - WWE recently filed two new trademarks with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company filed for the ring names of Amari Miller and Grayson Waller. “Entertainment services[...]

Helicopter Jump For Double Or Nothing 2021 Was Originally Pitched

In the main event of the recent Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, opening the Stadium Stampede match, The Inner Circle descended down the giant scoreboard for their entrance. During Talk is Jerich[...] Jun 12 - In the main event of the recent Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, opening the Stadium Stampede match, The Inner Circle descended down the giant scoreboard for their entrance. During Talk is Jerich[...]

WWE Star Injured On Last Night's 205 Live

WWE star Sunil Singh from the Bollywood Boyz tag team issued a short statement on his Twitter account to reveal that he separated his shoulder during his matchup against Grayson Waller on Friday's 205[...] Jun 12 - WWE star Sunil Singh from the Bollywood Boyz tag team issued a short statement on his Twitter account to reveal that he separated his shoulder during his matchup against Grayson Waller on Friday's 205[...]