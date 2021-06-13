The Rock Reacts To Israel Adesanya Using His Theme Song At UFC 263

At UFC 263 PPV, Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision to retain the UFC Middleweight (185 Lbs) Championship. Following the post-match interview, The Rock's old theme song played as Adesanya walked to the back.

The Rock reacted to this on his social media:

“Helluva cool surprise as my boy @UFC Middleweight King @stylebender plays my ring music “Electrifying ” after his dominant win tonight in the octagon.

You’re right I did NOT know about this but I appreciate the love and congratulations on your WIN!!

Proud of you Uso and like we talked about, we never just want to play in the game ~ we want to change the way the game is played.

Keep raising the bar and CHANGING THE GAME.

Go celebrate, you’ve earned it – cheat meals baby!!!

#LastStyleBender

#Electrifying

#GameChanger

#AndSTILL"