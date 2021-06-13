WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Eric Bischoff Says AEW Isn’t Even In The Same Universe As WWE
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 13, 2021
During the most recent episode of the ’83 Weeks’ podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that AEW is not competition to WWE and you can't compare them.
“My opinion is AEW are not competition. They’re not even close. They are not even in the same universe in many, many respects. You can’t really compare WWE to AEW.
AEW has been around effectively for 2 years, WWE has been around for 30 or 40 years or whatever it’s been.
My point is you can’t really compare them and what AEW is doing now, in my opinion, as is MLW, IMPACT, ROH, is they’re taking advantage of and drafting from the massive audience that WWE has created.
There’s enough interest in wrestling in general, in large part because of the success of WWE over the decades, that companies like AEW or IMPACT or ROH or MLW can come in.
I think more and more MLW is going to be a part of the conversation more than it has been in a while, but all these companies are taking advantage of an audience but they’re not taking anything away from WWE, they’re just not.
When AEW or any other company starts taking market share, like I did, like WCW did; now you’ve got my attention.
Until then, everybody’s just showing up to the party and taking some free chips. It’s not costing WWE anything.
Maybe you can suggest that one of the reasons Braun Strowman for example was able to negotiate such a big contract was because Vince was afraid he was going to go to AEW, sure, we’ve covered that.
But I think now WWE is at the point where everybody’s going, it’s cool for AEW, it’s good for the business, everybody loves variety, it doesn’t hurt anybody and they’re not taking anything away from WWE.
I’m interested to see what happens when people actually start taking market share, that they’re currently not taking.
Jun 13 - At UFC 263 PPV, Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision to retain the UFC Middleweight (185 Lbs) Championship. Following the post-match interview, The Rock's old theme song play[...]
Jun 13 - WWE referee Drake Wuertz was recently released by the company following his controversial views. At the time of his release Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba reported that WWE Superstars were uncomfortab[...]
Jun 13 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has revealed that by the end of July Hook will be making his AEW in-ring debut. Hook and Brock Anderson have training for months every week with the legendary[...]
Jun 13 - NXT Champion Karrion Kross has no intention of ever losing the championship, but he also doesn't plan on staying with NXT forever. During the NXT TakeOver: In Your House global press conference was a[...]
Jun 13 - The following matches have been announced as the final card for tonight's NXT Takeover In Your House event that will take place tonight in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. - Karrion [...]
Jun 13 - Kenny Omega retained the Impact World Title at Impact Wrestling Against All Odds on Sunday defeating Moose. The match featured interference from The Young Bucks who attacked Moose with superkicks and[...]
Jun 13 - Dustin Rhodes received some social media backlash after asking fans what they thought of his Bullrope Match against Nick Comoroto on the June 4, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. One fan tweeted R[...]
Jun 13 - During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, former WCW ring announcer David Penzer discussed Randy Savage and described him as ‘intense’ but the ‘nicest guy in the world.’&nb[...]
Jun 13
WWE Signs NXT Tag Team To New Contracts A report from Fightful Select reveals WWE has signed NXT tag team Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel) to new contracts, which the promotion offered them months ago as WWE wanted to get Ever-Rise&[...]
Jun 12 - IMPACT Wrestling is putting in place a different commentary team for tonight’s AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Moose title match at IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds. PWInsider is reporting,[...]
Jun 12
WWE Files To Trademark Two Ring Names WWE recently filed two new trademarks with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company filed for the ring names of Amari Miller and Grayson Waller. “Entertainment services[...]
Jun 12 - In the main event of the recent Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, opening the Stadium Stampede match, The Inner Circle descended down the giant scoreboard for their entrance. During Talk is Jerich[...]
Jun 12
WWE Star Injured On Last Night's 205 Live WWE star Sunil Singh from the Bollywood Boyz tag team issued a short statement on his Twitter account to reveal that he separated his shoulder during his matchup against Grayson Waller on Friday's 205[...]
Jun 12 - This year’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. One name that has been strongly rumored for the big event is WWE vetran John Cena[...]
Jun 12 - During a recent interview on the Just Women’s Sports Podcast, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks addressed why she took time off from WWE television following WrestleMania 35. Check out the highli[...]
Jun 12 - AEW has announced the lineup for Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. - Scorpio Sky with Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds- Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero vs. Megan Bayne- QT Marshall and [...]
Jun 12
Update On Edge Returning To WWE Television Edge will soon be returning to WWE television. A number are sources are reporting that in addition to the July 16, 2021 edition of SmackDown, Edge is reportedly planned to be appearing at SummerSlam.[...]
Jun 12 - WWE has announced a tag team match and more for next week’s episode of RAW on USA Network. The company announced on Friday that RKBro will go up against the New Day on Monday’s show. In a[...]
Jun 12
Updated WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View Card Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, here is the updated Hell in a Cell pay-per-view card, which takes place on June 20, 2021 from the ThunderDome. - Hell in a Cell Match: Rey Mysterio vs. [...]
Jun 12
Recently Released WWE Producer Back With WWE Shawn Daivari has reportedly been hired back by WWE. In a report from PWInsider, Daivari was backstage for Friday Night SmackDown working as a Producer. He was released by WWE in 2020 due to budget c[...]
Jun 12 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, there was a production botch as Bayley was making her way for her "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Seth Rollins. In the video below, you can see a graphic appear[...]
Jun 12
Samoa Joe Returning To WWE? Samoa Joe could be heading back to WWE following his recent release from the company. A report from Fightful, reveals WWE is reportedly regretting their decision to release Joe and the belief among t[...]
