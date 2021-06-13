Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Sometimes a photo doesn't need a caption, and this is one of them...

The Rock Reacts To Israel Adesanya Using His Theme Song At UFC 263

At UFC 263 PPV, Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision to retain the UFC Middleweight (185 Lbs) Championship. Following the po[...] Jun 13 - At UFC 263 PPV, Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision to retain the UFC Middleweight (185 Lbs) Championship. Following the po[...]

Eric Bischoff Says AEW Isn’t Even In The Same Universe As WWE

During the most recent episode of the ’83 Weeks’ podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that AEW is not competition to WWE and you can't compare t[...] Jun 13 - During the most recent episode of the ’83 Weeks’ podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that AEW is not competition to WWE and you can't compare t[...]

FLASHBACK: Yokozuna, Undertaker, and Fake Undertaker Backstage

Ian Rotten Slams Drake Wuertz After Calling IWA-MS Promotion "Woke"

WWE referee Drake Wuertz was recently released by the company following his controversial views. At the time of his release Spectrum Sports 360's Jon [...] Jun 13 - WWE referee Drake Wuertz was recently released by the company following his controversial views. At the time of his release Spectrum Sports 360's Jon [...]

One of AEW’s Top Young Names Will Be Making His Debut Soon

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has revealed that by the end of July Hook will be making his AEW in-ring debut. Hook and Brock Anderson have[...] Jun 13 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has revealed that by the end of July Hook will be making his AEW in-ring debut. Hook and Brock Anderson have[...]

Karrion Kross Doesn't 'Plan On Staying In NXT Forever'

NXT Champion Karrion Kross has no intention of ever losing the championship, but he also doesn't plan on staying with NXT forever. During the NXT Tak[...] Jun 13 - NXT Champion Karrion Kross has no intention of ever losing the championship, but he also doesn't plan on staying with NXT forever. During the NXT Tak[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021

The following matches have been announced as the final card for tonight's NXT Takeover In Your House event that will take place tonight in Orlando, Fl[...] Jun 13 - The following matches have been announced as the final card for tonight's NXT Takeover In Your House event that will take place tonight in Orlando, Fl[...]

Young Bucks Appear At IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds, Sami Callihan FIRED!

Kenny Omega retained the Impact World Title at Impact Wrestling Against All Odds on Sunday defeating Moose. The match featured interference from The [...] Jun 13 - Kenny Omega retained the Impact World Title at Impact Wrestling Against All Odds on Sunday defeating Moose. The match featured interference from The [...]

Dustin Rhodes Responds To Criticism of Bullrope Match

Dustin Rhodes received some social media backlash after asking fans what they thought of his Bullrope Match against Nick Comoroto on the June 4, 2021 [...] Jun 13 - Dustin Rhodes received some social media backlash after asking fans what they thought of his Bullrope Match against Nick Comoroto on the June 4, 2021 [...]

Former WCW Ring Announced David Penzer Praises Randy Savage

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, former WCW ring announcer David Penzer discussed Randy Savage and described him as ‘intense’[...] Jun 13 - During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, former WCW ring announcer David Penzer discussed Randy Savage and described him as ‘intense’[...]

WWE Signs NXT Tag Team To New Contracts

A report from Fightful Select reveals WWE has signed NXT tag team Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel) to new contracts, which the promotion offer[...] Jun 13 - A report from Fightful Select reveals WWE has signed NXT tag team Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel) to new contracts, which the promotion offer[...]

Mark Henry Comments On Braun Strowman Being Released From WWE

During a recent interview on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, former WWE star Mark Henry commented on Braun Strowman being released from [...] Jun 13 - During a recent interview on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, former WWE star Mark Henry commented on Braun Strowman being released from [...]

Special Announce Team Revealed For IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds

IMPACT Wrestling is putting in place a different commentary team for tonight’s AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Moose title match at IMPACT Wr[...] Jun 12 - IMPACT Wrestling is putting in place a different commentary team for tonight’s AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Moose title match at IMPACT Wr[...]

WWE Files To Trademark Two Ring Names

WWE recently filed two new trademarks with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company filed for the ring names of Amari Miller and Gr[...] Jun 12 - WWE recently filed two new trademarks with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company filed for the ring names of Amari Miller and Gr[...]

Helicopter Jump For Double Or Nothing 2021 Was Originally Pitched

In the main event of the recent Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, opening the Stadium Stampede match, The Inner Circle descended down the giant sco[...] Jun 12 - In the main event of the recent Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, opening the Stadium Stampede match, The Inner Circle descended down the giant sco[...]

WWE Star Injured On Last Night's 205 Live

WWE star Sunil Singh from the Bollywood Boyz tag team issued a short statement on his Twitter account to reveal that he separated his shoulder during [...] Jun 12 - WWE star Sunil Singh from the Bollywood Boyz tag team issued a short statement on his Twitter account to reveal that he separated his shoulder during [...]

John Cena Asked About Appearing At WWE SummerSlam During Interview

This year’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. One name that has been strongly[...] Jun 12 - This year’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. One name that has been strongly[...]

Sasha Banks Discusses Why She Took Time Out After WWE WrestleMania 35

During a recent interview on the Just Women’s Sports Podcast, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks addressed why she took time off from WWE television foll[...] Jun 12 - During a recent interview on the Just Women’s Sports Podcast, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks addressed why she took time off from WWE television foll[...]

New Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced the lineup for Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. - Scorpio Sky with Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds- Nyla Rose with[...] Jun 12 - AEW has announced the lineup for Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. - Scorpio Sky with Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds- Nyla Rose with[...]

Update On Edge Returning To WWE Television

Edge will soon be returning to WWE television. A number are sources are reporting that in addition to the July 16, 2021 edition of SmackDown, Edge is[...] Jun 12 - Edge will soon be returning to WWE television. A number are sources are reporting that in addition to the July 16, 2021 edition of SmackDown, Edge is[...]

Matches Announced For Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW

WWE has announced a tag team match and more for next week’s episode of RAW on USA Network. The company announced on Friday that RKBro will go u[...] Jun 12 - WWE has announced a tag team match and more for next week’s episode of RAW on USA Network. The company announced on Friday that RKBro will go u[...]

Updated WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View Card

Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, here is the updated Hell in a Cell pay-per-view card, which takes place on June 20, 2021 from the ThunderDome[...] Jun 12 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, here is the updated Hell in a Cell pay-per-view card, which takes place on June 20, 2021 from the ThunderDome[...]

Recently Released WWE Producer Back With WWE

Shawn Daivari has reportedly been hired back by WWE. In a report from PWInsider, Daivari was backstage for Friday Night SmackDown working as a Produc[...] Jun 12 - Shawn Daivari has reportedly been hired back by WWE. In a report from PWInsider, Daivari was backstage for Friday Night SmackDown working as a Produc[...]

WWE Make An Odd Production Botch During Friday's SmackDown

During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, there was a production botch as Bayley was making her way for her "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Seth Rollins.[...] Jun 12 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, there was a production botch as Bayley was making her way for her "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Seth Rollins.[...]