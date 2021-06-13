Ian Rotten Slams Drake Wuertz After Calling IWA-MS Promotion "Woke"

WWE referee Drake Wuertz was recently released by the company following his controversial views. At the time of his release Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba reported that WWE Superstars were uncomfortable around Wuertz and believed he was racist.

Alba wrote: "In the past 3 weeks, multiple WWE and NXT Superstars told me they believed Drake Wuertz was racist, and felt uncomfortable around him at the WWE Performance Center. One noted they even felt odd with him reffing closed-door matches at the PC."

Wuertz has since gone on to make more controversial statements on his social media, attacking IWA-MS for being "woke", he posted on his social media is was once "the most feared company in the world" but feels it has changed.

IWA-MS owner Ian Rotton responded to Wuertz and slammed him for his views on the promotion.

You can read both what they said below.