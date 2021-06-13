Hook and Brock Anderson have training for months every week with the legendary Jerry Lynn and the other coach’s and with Brock making his debut next week, Hook will probably make his debut very soon most likely at one of the special shows in July.

The Rock Reacts To Israel Adesanya Using His Theme Song At UFC 263

At UFC 263 PPV, Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision to retain the UFC Middleweight (185 Lbs) Championship. Following the post-match interview, The Rock's old theme song play[...] Jun 13 - At UFC 263 PPV, Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision to retain the UFC Middleweight (185 Lbs) Championship. Following the post-match interview, The Rock's old theme song play[...]

Eric Bischoff Says AEW Isn’t Even In The Same Universe As WWE

During the most recent episode of the ’83 Weeks’ podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that AEW is not competition to WWE and you can't compare them. “My opinion is AEW are not competition[...] Jun 13 - During the most recent episode of the ’83 Weeks’ podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that AEW is not competition to WWE and you can't compare them. “My opinion is AEW are not competition[...]

FLASHBACK: Yokozuna, Undertaker, and Fake Undertaker Backstage

Sometimes a photo doesn't need a caption, and this is one of them... [...] Jun 13 - Sometimes a photo doesn't need a caption, and this is one of them... [...]

Ian Rotten Slams Drake Wuertz After Calling IWA-MS Promotion "Woke"

WWE referee Drake Wuertz was recently released by the company following his controversial views. At the time of his release Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba reported that WWE Superstars were uncomfortab[...] Jun 13 - WWE referee Drake Wuertz was recently released by the company following his controversial views. At the time of his release Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba reported that WWE Superstars were uncomfortab[...]

One of AEW’s Top Young Names Will Be Making His Debut Soon

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has revealed that by the end of July Hook will be making his AEW in-ring debut. Hook and Brock Anderson have training for months every week with the legendary[...] Jun 13 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has revealed that by the end of July Hook will be making his AEW in-ring debut. Hook and Brock Anderson have training for months every week with the legendary[...]

Karrion Kross Doesn't 'Plan On Staying In NXT Forever'

NXT Champion Karrion Kross has no intention of ever losing the championship, but he also doesn't plan on staying with NXT forever. During the NXT TakeOver: In Your House global press conference was a[...] Jun 13 - NXT Champion Karrion Kross has no intention of ever losing the championship, but he also doesn't plan on staying with NXT forever. During the NXT TakeOver: In Your House global press conference was a[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021

The following matches have been announced as the final card for tonight's NXT Takeover In Your House event that will take place tonight in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. - Karrion [...] Jun 13 - The following matches have been announced as the final card for tonight's NXT Takeover In Your House event that will take place tonight in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. - Karrion [...]

Young Bucks Appear At IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds, Sami Callihan FIRED!

Kenny Omega retained the Impact World Title at Impact Wrestling Against All Odds on Sunday defeating Moose. The match featured interference from The Young Bucks who attacked Moose with superkicks and[...] Jun 13 - Kenny Omega retained the Impact World Title at Impact Wrestling Against All Odds on Sunday defeating Moose. The match featured interference from The Young Bucks who attacked Moose with superkicks and[...]

Dustin Rhodes Responds To Criticism of Bullrope Match

Dustin Rhodes received some social media backlash after asking fans what they thought of his Bullrope Match against Nick Comoroto on the June 4, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. One fan tweeted R[...] Jun 13 - Dustin Rhodes received some social media backlash after asking fans what they thought of his Bullrope Match against Nick Comoroto on the June 4, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. One fan tweeted R[...]

Former WCW Ring Announced David Penzer Praises Randy Savage

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, former WCW ring announcer David Penzer discussed Randy Savage and described him as ‘intense’ but the ‘nicest guy in the world.’&nb[...] Jun 13 - During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, former WCW ring announcer David Penzer discussed Randy Savage and described him as ‘intense’ but the ‘nicest guy in the world.’&nb[...]

WWE Signs NXT Tag Team To New Contracts

A report from Fightful Select reveals WWE has signed NXT tag team Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel) to new contracts, which the promotion offered them months ago as WWE wanted to get Ever-Rise&[...] Jun 13 - A report from Fightful Select reveals WWE has signed NXT tag team Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel) to new contracts, which the promotion offered them months ago as WWE wanted to get Ever-Rise&[...]

Mark Henry Comments On Braun Strowman Being Released From WWE

During a recent interview on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, former WWE star Mark Henry commented on Braun Strowman being released from WWE. “I wouldn’t have let him go but,[...] Jun 13 - During a recent interview on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, former WWE star Mark Henry commented on Braun Strowman being released from WWE. “I wouldn’t have let him go but,[...]

Special Announce Team Revealed For IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds

IMPACT Wrestling is putting in place a different commentary team for tonight’s AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Moose title match at IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds. PWInsider is reporting,[...] Jun 12 - IMPACT Wrestling is putting in place a different commentary team for tonight’s AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Moose title match at IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds. PWInsider is reporting,[...]

WWE Files To Trademark Two Ring Names

WWE recently filed two new trademarks with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company filed for the ring names of Amari Miller and Grayson Waller. “Entertainment services[...] Jun 12 - WWE recently filed two new trademarks with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company filed for the ring names of Amari Miller and Grayson Waller. “Entertainment services[...]

Helicopter Jump For Double Or Nothing 2021 Was Originally Pitched

In the main event of the recent Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, opening the Stadium Stampede match, The Inner Circle descended down the giant scoreboard for their entrance. During Talk is Jerich[...] Jun 12 - In the main event of the recent Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, opening the Stadium Stampede match, The Inner Circle descended down the giant scoreboard for their entrance. During Talk is Jerich[...]

WWE Star Injured On Last Night's 205 Live

WWE star Sunil Singh from the Bollywood Boyz tag team issued a short statement on his Twitter account to reveal that he separated his shoulder during his matchup against Grayson Waller on Friday's 205[...] Jun 12 - WWE star Sunil Singh from the Bollywood Boyz tag team issued a short statement on his Twitter account to reveal that he separated his shoulder during his matchup against Grayson Waller on Friday's 205[...]

John Cena Asked About Appearing At WWE SummerSlam During Interview

This year’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. One name that has been strongly rumored for the big event is WWE vetran John Cena[...] Jun 12 - This year’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. One name that has been strongly rumored for the big event is WWE vetran John Cena[...]

Sasha Banks Discusses Why She Took Time Out After WWE WrestleMania 35

During a recent interview on the Just Women’s Sports Podcast, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks addressed why she took time off from WWE television following WrestleMania 35. Check out the highli[...] Jun 12 - During a recent interview on the Just Women’s Sports Podcast, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks addressed why she took time off from WWE television following WrestleMania 35. Check out the highli[...]

New Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced the lineup for Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. - Scorpio Sky with Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds- Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero vs. Megan Bayne- QT Marshall and [...] Jun 12 - AEW has announced the lineup for Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. - Scorpio Sky with Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds- Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero vs. Megan Bayne- QT Marshall and [...]

Update On Edge Returning To WWE Television

Edge will soon be returning to WWE television. A number are sources are reporting that in addition to the July 16, 2021 edition of SmackDown, Edge is reportedly planned to be appearing at SummerSlam.[...] Jun 12 - Edge will soon be returning to WWE television. A number are sources are reporting that in addition to the July 16, 2021 edition of SmackDown, Edge is reportedly planned to be appearing at SummerSlam.[...]

Matches Announced For Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW

WWE has announced a tag team match and more for next week’s episode of RAW on USA Network. The company announced on Friday that RKBro will go up against the New Day on Monday’s show. In a[...] Jun 12 - WWE has announced a tag team match and more for next week’s episode of RAW on USA Network. The company announced on Friday that RKBro will go up against the New Day on Monday’s show. In a[...]

Updated WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View Card

Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, here is the updated Hell in a Cell pay-per-view card, which takes place on June 20, 2021 from the ThunderDome. - Hell in a Cell Match: Rey Mysterio vs. [...] Jun 12 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, here is the updated Hell in a Cell pay-per-view card, which takes place on June 20, 2021 from the ThunderDome. - Hell in a Cell Match: Rey Mysterio vs. [...]

Recently Released WWE Producer Back With WWE

Shawn Daivari has reportedly been hired back by WWE. In a report from PWInsider, Daivari was backstage for Friday Night SmackDown working as a Producer. He was released by WWE in 2020 due to budget c[...] Jun 12 - Shawn Daivari has reportedly been hired back by WWE. In a report from PWInsider, Daivari was backstage for Friday Night SmackDown working as a Producer. He was released by WWE in 2020 due to budget c[...]

WWE Make An Odd Production Botch During Friday's SmackDown

During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, there was a production botch as Bayley was making her way for her "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Seth Rollins. In the video below, you can see a graphic appear[...] Jun 12 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, there was a production botch as Bayley was making her way for her "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Seth Rollins. In the video below, you can see a graphic appear[...]