Karrion Kross Doesn't 'Plan On Staying In NXT Forever'

NXT Champion Karrion Kross has no intention of ever losing the championship, but he also doesn't plan on staying with NXT forever.

During the NXT TakeOver: In Your House global press conference was asked if he will go down as the brand's greatest ever champion.

He said:

"I'm not a very big fan of undermining people's intelligence. I don't think that's really something anyone in this business should put on themselves. I think the WWE Universe [and] NXT fans should decide who the greatest will be, in due time."

Kross then explained that although he doesn't plan on ever losing the title, he also has no intention of staying with NXT.