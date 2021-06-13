Final Announced Card For Tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021

The following matches have been announced as the final card for tonight's NXT Takeover In Your House event that will take place tonight in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

- Karrion Kross vs. Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano in a five-way for the NXT Championship.

- Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Championship.

- Bronson Reed and “MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. “Legado del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza for the NXT North American Championship and the NXT Tag Titles.

- Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight in a ladder match for the Million Dollar Championship.

- Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez.