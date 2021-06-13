Young Bucks Appear At IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds, Sami Callihan FIRED!

Kenny Omega retained the Impact World Title at Impact Wrestling Against All Odds on Sunday defeating Moose.

The match featured interference from The Young Bucks who attacked Moose with superkicks and a BTE Trigger and helped Omega hit the one-winged angel to pick up the victory.

Following the match, Sami Callihan appeared and attacked the Young Bucks with a baseball bat and was about to attack Omega when Don Callis got on the mic and fired Callihan from Impact.

Callis and Impact EVP Scott D’Amore argued as the show came to a close.

Callihan was due to face the winner of Omega vs. Moose at Slammiversary on July 17, 2021. That is now up in the air.