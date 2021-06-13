Dustin Rhodes Responds To Criticism of Bullrope Match

Dustin Rhodes received some social media backlash after asking fans what they thought of his Bullrope Match against Nick Comoroto on the June 4, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

One fan tweeted Rhodes and said:

“It was unnecessary and you should’ve lost. You have a Billy Jack Haynes, bruiser Brody hybrid, and you have him getting beat in a match he should’ve dominated. If you were as ‘passionate’ as you claim, you should’ve put him over…”

Rhodes responded:

“He is a better wrestler after being in the ring. That is why your opinion specifically doesn’t matter. Your mom wants you back in the basement. #BasementDweller”

Another fan followed up as said Comoroto needs some wins, Rhodes then responded:

“He did win. He was in a match with me. Everybody that works me becomes better.”

Rhodes told a fan to pay attention when he was asked what the reasoning for his win was:

“Pay attention to product”