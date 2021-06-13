WWE Signs NXT Tag Team To New Contracts

A report from Fightful Select reveals WWE has signed NXT tag team Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel) to new contracts, which the promotion offered them months ago as WWE wanted to get Ever-Rise’s contracts to “match up” in length.

Ever-Rise worked for promotions such as Chikara, International Wrestling Syndicate and ROH prior to joining WWE. The team worked as jobbers for WWE in 2016 and went on to be signed by the company in 2019.

They have recently been appearing a lot more on both NXT and 205 Live.